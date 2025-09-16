September 2025 Update to Tri-Cities Veterans Community on the Proposed Tri-Cities State Veterans Cemetery

Hello Tri-Cities Veterans and Cemetery Supporters!

Your WDVA is working on the next steps to bring a State Veterans Cemetery to Southeast Washington State!

As shared in the May 2025 update, the legislature and Governor provided funding allowing us to move forward with a Pre-Design study. This study will provide valuable information on the two parcels being considered allowing us to make the decision on which property is more suitable for a Veterans Cemetery. The study will begin in the coming weeks and should be completed around the end of the year. Not only will the study help determine which parcel is preferred, it also helps narrow down costs for land purchase and site-improvements, such as running water, sewer (or septic), and electrical, and it is required for us to move forward to secure future federal and state construction funding.

We are working through the state’s supplemental budget process for requesting land purchase and site-improvement funds, and in the coming months we will know whether the project is eligible for consideration during the 2026 Legislative Session.

Our thanks go to you and the many community members who continue to highlight the importance of this project at local events! We had the honor of participating in several events in June and are looking forward to being at the Hogs & Dogs event on September 13th!

Stay tuned as we continue our journey to bring a State Veterans Cemetery to the Tri-Cities area! This is a multi-year process, and we would like to stay connected with you throughout, so if you have questions, please share them with us at CemeteryTri-Cities@dva.wa.gov.