Join us for the Statewide Veteran Service Officer Community of Practice (VSO CoP) Quarterly Training on December 10
Calling All Veteran Service Officers!
Join us for the Statewide Veteran Service Officer Community of Practice (VSO CoP) Quarterly Training on December 10
📅 Date/Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm 💻 Location: Virtual/Online 🎙️ Facilitator: Terrel "Tucker" Flood, WDVA Claims Quality Assurance Manager
Register Now: https://www.eventsquid.com/event.cfm?id=30356
This quarterly training is your chance to:
- Stay ahead of emerging trends in veteran benefits and claims
- Sharpen your skills with updated methods and standards for applications and appeals
- Connect with peers across State, County, Tribal, and Non-Profit organizations
- Build support networks to tackle challenging issues together
👉 Whether you’re a seasoned VSO or new to the field, this Community of Practice is designed to empower you with knowledge, resources, and peer collaboration.
⚠️ Note: CE credits are not available for this session.
🔗 Don’t miss out—secure your spot today and be part of a statewide network making a difference for veterans!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.