Calling All Veteran Service Officers!

Join us for the Statewide Veteran Service Officer Community of Practice (VSO CoP) Quarterly Training on December 10

📅 Date/Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm 💻 Location: Virtual/Online 🎙️ Facilitator: Terrel "Tucker" Flood, WDVA Claims Quality Assurance Manager

Register Now: https://www.eventsquid.com/event.cfm?id=30356

This quarterly training is your chance to:

- Stay ahead of emerging trends in veteran benefits and claims

- Sharpen your skills with updated methods and standards for applications and appeals

- Connect with peers across State, County, Tribal, and Non-Profit organizations

- Build support networks to tackle challenging issues together

👉 Whether you’re a seasoned VSO or new to the field, this Community of Practice is designed to empower you with knowledge, resources, and peer collaboration.

⚠️ Note: CE credits are not available for this session.

🔗 Don’t miss out—secure your spot today and be part of a statewide network making a difference for veterans!