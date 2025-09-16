Washington State POW/MIA Recognition Event to be held in Olympia

Washington State POW/MIA Recognition Event

Date: September 19, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: POW/MIA Monument, Capitol Campus, Olympia, WA

Contact: Rich Angeli

Email: RIchangeli@hotmail.com

Honoring Their Sacrifice

Olympia, WA – The Washington State community is invited to join in honoring the brave men and women who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA) at the annual POW/MIA Recognition Event.

This solemn event will take place at the POW/MIA Monument on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on September 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will feature speeches from veterans, and family members, as well as a moment of silence to remember and honor the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals. Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on the enduring commitment to finding and bringing home those who are still missing.

This event is a moving reminder of the sacrifices made by our service members and the ongoing efforts to account for those who have not yet returned. The community’s presence and support are vital in showing solidarity and respect for our POW/MIA heroes and their families.

For more information, please contact Rich Angeli at RIchangeli@hotmail.com

