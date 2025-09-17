New Audiobook Release of "It’s Your Turn" Helps Midlife Women Prioritize Self-Care and Purpose

National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach Shari Biery Shari Biery, Author of: It’s Your Turn: How to Rediscover Yourself, Prioritize Your Well-Being & Thrive with Purpose Shari Biery, Author of: It’s Your Turn: How to Rediscover Yourself, Prioritize Your Well-Being & Thrive with Purpose - Now an Audiobook

Gallup reports 63% of women struggle to prioritize their health—Shari Biery’s audiobook offers clarity and confidence to make self-care possible.

Self-care isn’t selfish, it’s survival with strategy. With the new audiobook, women can finally make themselves a priority without guilt.” — Shari Biery, Purpose and Well-Being Coach and Author of It's Your Turn

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning, best-selling book " It’s Your Turn : How to Rediscover Yourself, Prioritize Your Well-Being & Thrive with Purpose" by National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach Shari Biery is now available as an audiobook. The launch arrives in September, aligning with Self-Care Awareness Month - a timely reminder that midlife women deserve to put themselves first.Since its debut in 2024, It’s Your Turn has inspired women across the country to reclaim their identities and chart a more fulfilling path forward. Through her proven C.A.L.M. Method—Clarity, Awareness, Learning, and Mindset—Biery offers a step-by-step framework for navigating the challenges of midlife: from burnout and boundary-setting to rediscovering joy and purpose.“Midlife isn’t a decline, it’s the beginning of truth,” said Biery. “So many women tell me they feel invisible, exhausted, or unsure of who they’ve become. The audiobook makes it easier to pause, reflect, and start again, because you don’t have to earn your rest or your worth. You’re worthy of it now.”The audiobook format brings Biery’s message directly into the daily lives of busy women, whether listening during a commute, while walking, or simply taking a moment for themselves. By making her work more accessible, she hopes to help women shift from “someday” thinking to actionable self-care today.“Self-care isn’t selfish, it’s survival with strategy,” Biery added. “Every time a woman says yes to herself, she lights the way for everyone around her. The audiobook is about helping women see that self-care equals self-love, and both are essential to thriving in midlife.”Biery’s message is resonating far beyond her book. She has spoken at national events, including the Military Influencer Conference, and will appear as a featured author and speaker on the Love Group Travel’s Charter Cruise in October 2025.The audiobook is available on major platforms including Audible , Apple Books, and Google Play. Readers and listeners can also access bonus tools and resources through Biery’s online book portal at sharibiery.com/its-your-turn-book-resources.About Shari Biery:Shari Biery is a Purpose and Well-Being Coach who empowers midlife women to reclaim their identities for a healthy next phase of life. Drawing from her two decades as a military spouse supporting her husband and family, and as a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC), Shari guides midlife women to rediscover themselves, prioritize well-being and thrive with purpose with her signature C.A.L.M. Method. With her "It’s YOUR Turn" book, coaching, speaking and community, Shari’s mission is for midlife women to confidently say “It’s My Turn” to a fulfilling midlife. Learn more at ShariBiery.com or explore media kit at sharibiery.com/speaking-and-media.

Shari Biery, National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, speaks about her book: "It's Your Turn"

