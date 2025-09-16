“Art Exhibition for All” of the 23rd Macao City Fringe Festival inaugurated presenting a range of programmes in various districts

MACAU, September 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “Art Exhibition for All”, integrated in the 23rd Macao City Fringe Festival, was inaugurated today (16 September) at the Flower City Park in Taipa. The opening ceremony was attended by the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development, Kuok Mio U; the Head of the Division of Performing Arts of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Chan Shuk Mei; and representatives of art groups participating in this year’s Fringe Festival. A range of programmes are staged in various districts, upholding the concept of “All around the city, our stages, our patrons, our artists”, while introducing audiences diverse artistic experience.

The participatory “Art Exhibition for All” is held from today until 28 September adjacent to the Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou), providing the public a platform to showcase their creative works. An exhibition and an improvisation zone are available on-site for members of the public to unleash their creativity, showing that everyone can be an artist. All interested parties can submit their artwork at the exhibition site or improvise on the spot. Creativity comes first, regardless of forms and themes. Application forms can be downloaded from the IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the Fringe Festival’s website at www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo.

This year’s Fringe Festival is held from 5 to 28 September, featuring two Crème de la Fringe series, as well as 11 extraordinary programmes and 9 outreach activities. The “Clowns for Complicité Festival” of the Crème de la Fringe series is held from today until 21 September at the Carmo Fair, and consists of three programmes, Kung Food: Vegetarian Martial Art, Menu of the Day, You or Me? and related outreach activities, leading the audience to find precious moments that resonate deep in their heart through diverse and interactive clown theatrical experience. The “TOMATO” Interactive Digital Theatre Showcase is also held from today until 21 September and consists of four programmes and two outreach activities, namely “The Monster” – A Personal Immersive Adventure Theatre, “Drifting Dairies” Urban Roaming Theatre, Veiled Gleams: City Micro-sensation Installation Exhibition, and Adventure Book “A Hidden Window in Macau” – Music Companion Version, all of which redefine the boundaries of traditional theatre through digital platforms.

In addition, various programmes will be launched successively, including Thanks for Being Here presented by Suzuki Cheng, to be held on 16, 17 and 19 September, which revolves around the topic of childbirth by engaging in a dialogue across time and space in an immersive theatre; A Reunion in Solitude by Chan Si Kei, to be held from 19 to 20 September, which delicately unfolds to the audience generations of reunion dinners through a solo performance in a timeworn Chinese restaurant; Herbal Tea Cultural Development Association by Jason Fong, to be held from 19 to 20 September, which takes a traditional health drink “herbal tea” as a remedy for the bad habits of urban residents.

On 20 and 21 September, the British sound artist Ray Lee, in collaboration with the Tempest Projects, will present Congregation, guiding participants to wander through paths and alleys. Participants will be guided by a sonic sphere which expresses emotions through sounds, embarking on a fantastic journey that combines space and sound. On 22 and 23 September, Jazzés & the Blackbird by Casa de Portugal em Macau, will present a live jazz concert given by three musicians on the balcony of the Casa de Portugal em Macau headquarters in exotic style under the backdrop of a giant bird art installation. From 26 to 28 September, Swinging Deck by Ao Ieong Pui San and Zhang Hui will be held at the Ponte Cais de Sampanas Norte of the Inner Harbour, presenting the Inner Harbour full of memories and dreamlike visions through a combination of augmented reality (AR) and reality.

In terms of outreach activities, the “Play Clown Workshop” will guide participants to learn the physical and performance skills of clowning. The “Character Play Station” will provide a variety of quirky costumes and props, which allow participants to unleash their imagination and play in the role they want. Meanwhile, a photographer will also be on-site to capture the moments for participants. The “Sharing Session: Will Immersive Performances Fail?” will explore the relationships between performers and audience of the immersive performances through Thanks for Being Here. The “Interactive Herbal Tea Workshop” will introduce the history of herbal tea, the principles of Chinese medicine, and the creative concepts behind the Herbal Tea Cultural Development Association. The “Acrobatics Family Workshop” will invite coaches to teach parent-child pairs participants acrobatic movements through interactive games, strengthening physical interaction and bonding between parents and children. The “Fringe Exchange: Connect with Festivals” invites representatives of overseas festival curators to share their experience and exchange insights with participants. Artists, responsible person of art groups and those interested in art administration of festival planning are invited to participate. In “Fringe Chat”, art critics will share their thoughts and insights on the Fringe Festival’s programmes. All are welcome to register and participate.

Tickets for the 23rd Macao City Fringe Festival are available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, telephone and online booking. 24-hour ticketing hotline: +853 2840 0555; ticketing website: ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. Registration for the outreach activities of the Fringe Festival can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web).Seats are limited, and some activities require registration with payment. Successful applicants will be notified by SMS or email. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6872 during office hours. For more information about the programmes, please visit the Fringe Festival’s website at www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo, the “Macao City Fringe Festival” page on Facebook, IC’s WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, or the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.