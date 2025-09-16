2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival inaugurated presenting over 60 local and international outstanding short films

MACAU, September 16 - The 2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival (hereinafter referred to as the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival”), jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), is held from 14 to 21 September. The event includes an opening ceremony and screenings, screening sessions, professional forums, thematic workshops, “In Conversation with Director” sessions and a closing and awards ceremony, presenting over 60 outstanding local and international short films, and offering audiences a diverse cinematic experience.

The opening ceremony and screenings of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival was held on 16 September at Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy™ Macau Integrated Resort, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Chief of the Division of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Wang Huijie; the Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Kevin Kelley; the members of the international advisory board of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival, Shen Yang and Sung Moon; the members of main competition jury for the Macao International Shorts Film Festival, Isabelle Glachant and Phạm Thiên An. The opening screenings include the winning film for 2025 Oscars I’m Not A Robot directed by Victoria Warmerdam, Portuguese sci-fi short film Atom & Void directed by Gonçalo Almeida, and Dutch short film Astro directed by Tim Ewalts, who also even interacted with the audience before the screening.

This edition of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival is divided into five sections, including “Macao Shorts”, “New Voices from Horizon”, “Director in Focus,” “East Asian Panorama” and “Special Screenings”, presenting a selection of short films from around the world. The section “Director in Focus” highlights a selection of films by French Director Leos Carax and Japanese Director Nobuhiro Yamashita. Film screenings are held from 14 September at Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort and Cinematheque・Passion, showcasing over 60 outstanding short films of different genres. Local and international directors are also invited to host a number of screening activities, such as post-screening sharing sessions. Special guests such as Portuguese Director João Pedro Rodrigues and actress-cum-director Fala Chen will also hold in-depth talks with the audience.

In addition, the Macao International Shorts Film Festival will feature a talent development workshop hosted by Jeremy Chua, General Manager of the Singapore International Film Festival and member of the international advisory board of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival, as well as industry forums, aiming to foster exchange and enhance professional skills among film and television practitioners. Registration for these activities can be made at the website of the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival” (www.macaoisff.com). Seats are limited and distribution is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The closing and awards ceremony will be held on 20 September at the Galaxy International Convention Center, where the winners of the awards will be announced.

Tickets for the screenings are now on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo and are priced at MOP60. Holders of a valid Student Card or elderly aged 65 or above can enjoy a 50% discount, and those who purchase 10 or more tickets in a single transaction can enjoy a 20% discount. For more information, please visit the website of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival. For enquiries, please contact Mr. Leong through tel. no. 8399 6297 or Mr. Kuan through tel. no. 8399 6295 during office hours.