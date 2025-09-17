Slug-A-Bug Wins Two Major Awards Recognizing Excellence in Pest Control

Slug-A-Bug team members celebrate winning Best Pest Control Company awards: (front row, l to r) Tom Coykendall, Steve Lum (president), Scott Dennis. Back row (l to r) Rich Hadad, Stu Wisell, Louis Cicirelli, Angel Mercado and Jacob Morehouse

Company honored as best pest control company in Brevard; earns both the Community’s Choice and Reader’s Choice awards

We love our Brevard County community and our customers. Their support is what makes achievements like this possible.” — Steve Lum, president, Slug-A-Bug

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slug-A-Bug, Brevard County’s trusted pest control provider for more than four decades, has been recognized by its community as the area’s “Best Pest Control Company.” The company earned top honors in both the Brevard Community’s Choice Awards and the Reader’s Choice Awards.

Powered by local publisher Florida Today, the Brevard Community’s Choice Awards spotlight outstanding businesses across the Space Coast based on direct consumer nominations and votes. Likewise, the Reader’s Choice Awards, coordinated by local publisher Hometown News, celebrates local businesses that are chosen by local readers for their exceptional service and reputation. Earning both of these recognitions in the same year – and consecutively for several years–affirms Slug-A-Bug’s standing as Brevard’s leading pest control company.

“We are truly honored and humbled to receive these awards recognizing Slug-A-Bug as the best in pest control,” said Steve Lum, president of Slug-A-Bug. “These awards are a direct reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our entire team. Every technician, customer service representative, and support staff member works tirelessly to protect homes and businesses while treating customers with care and respect.”

Beyond delivering high quality pest control services, Slug-A-Bug is well known for its community stewardship. The company regularly supports local nonprofits, community and civic initiatives, and organizations that lift people up across Brevard County. Whether sponsoring youth programs, contributing to community clean-ups, or investing in programs that support families in need, Slug-A-Bug prioritizes giving back to the community it proudly serves.

“We are also deeply grateful to the Brevard County community for trusting us with their homes, properties and families,” Lum said. “We love our community and our customers. Their support is what makes achievements like this possible.”

Since its founding in 1982, Slug-A-Bug has grown into Brevard’s largest independent pest control company, offering services ranging from pest control and termite treatment to rodent exclusion and lawn care. It is a long-standing member of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and the Florida Pest Management Association (FPMA).

Winning both the Brevard Community’s Choice and Reader’s Choice awards underscores the company’s commitment to excellence in service, community involvement, and trust. Slug-A-Bug remains dedicated to protecting local homes and businesses while continuing to strengthen its role as a community partner.

For more information about Slug-A-Bug, its services and community stewardship visit www.slugabug.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

