Slug-A-Bug Continues Tradition of Giving with Annual Food Collection Supporting Brevard County Families

Slug-A-Bug team members dropping off food items for the Share Your Christmas food drive included (l to r): Charles Fair, lawn department manager, Steve Lum, CEO, Ed Sigman, pest control technician, and Josh Midcalf, facilities & fleet assistant.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slug-A-Bug, Brevard County’s trusted pest control provider for more than four decades, announced the successful completion of its annual food collection drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The long-running initiative reinforces the company’s role as a leading community steward in Brevard County and highlights its ongoing commitment to supporting local families and individuals in need.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is a private, nonprofit organization that collects, stores and distributes food to a network of more than 870 feeding partners across seven counties: Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. To help support Second Harvest, Orlando TV station WESH 2 manages and promotes a seven-county food drive during the holidays called Share Your Christmas. It is now in its 40th year. Food items collected by Slug-A-Bug and other businesses and individuals on the Space Coast are dropped off at designated times at the Brevard Zoo, where WESH 2 coordinates delivery to Second Harvest.

For its part, Slug-A-Bug’s food collection drive—now in its fifth year—is one of the company’s signature community outreach efforts. The tradition began when pest control technician Ed Sigman, a dedicated team member for nearly ten years, started collecting canned goods on his own to support the Share Your Christmas food drive for Second Harvest. Once the company learned about his volunteer efforts, Slug-A-Bug’s leadership expanded the project into a company-wide initiative that benefits residents across Brevard.

As part of the drive, Slug-A-Bug invited employees, customers, and community members from across Brevard County—including areas such as Melbourne, Rockledge, Cocoa, Viera, the beaches, Titusville, Palm Bay and Merritt Island—to participate. The company’s Melbourne facility served as a drop-off location for food donations. While on their daily service routes, team members also collected non-perishable foods, hygiene items, and everyday essentials from customers and community members.

Thanks to strong local participation, Slug-A-Bug’s drive collected approximately 2,400 non-perishable food items to support those in need throughout Brevard County.

“Our support of this annual food drive is about more than collecting donations—it’s about coming together as a team to support our neighbors across Brevard County,” said Steve Lum, CEO of Slug-A-Bug. “What started as one employee’s act of kindness has grown into a company-wide effort that truly embodies the spirit of volunteerism and community service. We’re proud to give back and remain committed to making a positive impact where we live and work.”

Beyond this annual effort, Slug-A-Bug actively participates in several community initiatives that support Brevard County residents. Through sponsorships, donations, free services and volunteerism, the company has supported more than 40 community organizations this year. Its community impact is on pace to exceed $90,000 in 2026.

For more information about Slug-A-Bug, its services and its community stewardship, visit www.slugabug.com.

