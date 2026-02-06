Slug-A-Bug Announces Executive Promotions as Company Continues its Growth

Steve Lum has been promoted to CEO of Slug-A-Bug Elliot Zace has been promoted to president of Slug-A-Bug Rich Hadad has been promoted to CFO of Slug-A-Bug

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slug-A-Bug, Brevard County’s premier pest control provider with more than 40 years of dedicated service, announced the promotion of Steve Lum to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a successful track record as president for the past two decades, Lum has been a driving force behind the company's significant growth and active community involvement. Elliot Zace has been elevated to president, building on his 14 years of experience as general manager.

In his new capacity as CEO, Lum provides strategic leadership and serves as an expert advisor and trusted mentor to the executive team. He also maintains an active role in building Slug-A-Bug’s strong presence and goodwill within the community.

Lum started his career at Slug-A-Bug as a pest control technician in 1987. He was named president in 2005 and was instrumental in the company’s growth from a handful of technicians and service vehicles to the largest independent pest control company in Brevard County. Under his direction, the company has also made community stewardship a core component of its mission. Through donations, sponsorships, free services and volunteerism, the company supported last year more than 40 organizations that lift people up in the community.

As president, Zace takes the helm of daily operations, spearheading company strategy and ensuring seamless collaboration across all departments. As part of his two-decades-plus background in pest control, Zace has held leadership roles with the Florida Pest Management Association, most recently serving as its president.

Rich Hadad has been promoted to Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following his role as assistant to the previous CFO, Michael Scott. Scott, a valued team member for nearly 30 years, transitioned to vice president in preparation for his upcoming retirement.

As the largest independent pest control company in Brevard County, Slug-A-Bug offers comprehensive services, including pest control, lawn care, termite treatments, and rodent control. The company’s main operational facility is located in the Eau Gallie area of Melbourne, with a secondary site in Palm Bay's Minton Road area. As part of its ongoing growth strategy on the Space Coast, a new, expanded facility is set to open in Palm Bay in 2027.

For more information about Slug-A-Bug, its diverse range of services, and its initiatives to support the community, please visit www.slugabug.com.

