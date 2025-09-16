Interstate 229 Northbound Temporary Lane Closure Scheduled at Cliff Avenue (Exit 4) in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

Contact:

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, the northbound lanes of Interstate 229 will be temporarily closed. Traffic will be diverted onto the on- and off-ramps at Cliff Avenue (exit 4). This three-hour traffic diversion will be maintained until approximately 10 p.m. while maintenance crews repair asphalt on I-229 at the temporary bridge.

During this timeframe, traffic on Cliff Avenue will be closed from the northbound on - and off-ramps to 41st Street. Northbound traffic on Cliff Avenue will be detoured onto the northbound on-ramp. Southbound traffic on Cliff Avenue will be detoured onto 41st Street. Travelers are advised to use 26th Street (exit 5) and Minnesota Avenue (exit 3) as alternate routes during the temporary closure.

The date for this traffic diversion is weather dependent and may be rescheduled as needed.

