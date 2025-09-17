BILL & GIULIANA RANCIC HOST POWERHOUSE TV + STREAMING SERIES: INSIDE BUSINESS TODAY AND LIFE & LEISURE

Bill and Giuliana Rancic, hosts of Inside Business Today Bill and Giuliana Rancic on the set of Life+Leisure Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic Life+Leisure hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Two groundbreaking series offer brands the ultimate in third-party credibility, national media reach, and compelling storytelling.

For companies looking to scale or attract investors, this is a golden opportunity to be seen and trusted.” — Bill Rancic, Co-host

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global media icons and powerhouse entrepreneur’s Bill and Giuliana Rancic are bringing their star power and business savvy to two dynamic new series: Inside Business Today and Life & Leisure. Produced by Multi-Media Productions USA, the shows will air this fall across major cable business and lifestyle networks, reaching over 200 U.S. markets and 100 million TV households GloballyThese shows aren’t just entertainment—they’re platforms of influence and validation, delivering authentic storytelling and strategic visibility for brands poised for national growth.INSIDE BUSINESS TODAY: Where Innovation Gets NoticedThe premier Business Program that covers topics that really matter, Inside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, delivers powerful content that spotlights the stories, ideas, technologies, and leaders shaping the future of business. It also profiles a range of exceptional companies, from emerging startups to iconic brands who are reinventing themselves, and presenting that information to a global audience of decision-makers, investors, and business enthusiasts and consumers.To learn more about the show visit: www.insidebusinesstoday.com “For companies looking to scale or attract investors, this is a golden opportunity to be seen and trusted,” says co-host Bill Rancic (Serial Entrepreneur and New York Times Best-Selling Author)LIFE & LEISURE: The Trusted Voice of today’s lifestyleFrom health and wellness to travel, beauty, parenting, and home innovation, Life & Leisure is the editorial lifestyle showcase for brands that want to reach smart, discerning consumers. The Rancics’ influence and authenticity bring audience trust, while our multiplatform reach drives real impact.“We spotlight brands that matter in people’s lives,” says Giuliana Rancic (Internationally Renowned TV Host and Fashion Designer.) “This is storytelling that builds long-term credibility.”WHY COMPANIES ARE APPLYING TO BE FEATURED- TV Exposure on national and international networks- Streaming & Podcast Amplification on all major platforms- Massive Social Media Reach to engaged followers- Third-Party validation from trusted hosts, TV networks and award-winning producersNOW BOOKING FEATURED COMPANIES FOR 4th Q 2025Apply now to be featured in an upcoming episode. This is more than an appearance—it's a strategic brand-building moment.Learn more:- Inside Business Today → www.insidebusinesstoday.com - Life & Leisure → www.lltvshow.com ABOUT THE HOSTSBill and Giuliana Rancic are globally recognized media personalities and entrepreneurs. As serial entrepreneurs, NY Times best-selling authors and an Internationally Renowned TV Host and Fashion Designer, they bring unmatched credibility, charisma, and influence to everything they touch.ABOUT THE PRODUCERSMulti-Media Productions USA has been a trusted name in Business and Lifestyle television for 30+ years, with over 50 industry awards. Their content has elevated brands from emerging innovators to household names through storytelling that earns audience trust and media recognition. The brands that have been featured on the previous 8 series produced by MMP USA, have seen improved sales, new clients and investors and increased valuation from their appearance on the series.For media features or to apply to appear on the show, contact:Gila SternEmail: gstern@btvshow.comPhone: 312-620-6522 | 561-929-6536

