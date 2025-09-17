Toby Potter of Texas Receives Honorary Doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International
World Civility Leader Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers and Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West pose with Toby Potter of Texas, USA after presenting him with his honorary doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International
UGCSI, founded in 1982, is a non-traditional educational institution operating in over 50 countries with more than 100,000 graduates. The institution is accredited by the Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).
This Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities acknowledges Mr. Potter's dedication and achievements, marking a significant milestone in his career. His humanitarian efforts extends to multiple countries, positively impacting the lives of many. This recognition serves as an inspiration to others striving for excellence.
UGCSI congratulates Mr. Potter on this achievement and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.
