Toby Potter of Texas Receives Honorary Doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International

World Civility Leader Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers and Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West pose with Toby Potter of Texas, USA after presenting him with his honorary doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International International Speaker, Toby Potter of Texas, USA speaking in Nairobi, Kenya Publications by Toby Potter, The Unshakable Investor The Unshakable Investor Toby Potter, wife Angie Potter, and granddaughter Emersyn Coker (Emi) Humanitarian Toby Potter and wife Angie Potter with Super Bowl Champion Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Toby Potter is a leader among leaders with a heart to help humanity. The world would be a better place with more people like him.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) recently awarded an honorary doctorate to Toby Potter , recognizing his significant contributions to society. The ceremony took place at a public event in Kansas City, Kansas.UGCSI, founded in 1982, is a non-traditional educational institution operating in over 50 countries with more than 100,000 graduates. The institution is accredited by the Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).This Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities acknowledges Mr. Potter's dedication and achievements, marking a significant milestone in his career. His humanitarian efforts extends to multiple countries, positively impacting the lives of many. This recognition serves as an inspiration to others striving for excellence.UGCSI congratulates Mr. Potter on this achievement and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Toby Potter Captivates Crowd In Nairobi, Kenya

