Cameron Lane Gains Momentum with Two New Slow-Burn Romance Novels

The cover of Squaring of a Heart - A novel by Cameron Lane The Quiet One book cover - A literary novel by Cameron Lane

Stone House Editions, of Deriva Publishing, highlights The Squaring of a Heart and forthcoming The Quiet One

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone House Editions, an imprint of Deriva Publishing, announces the expanding work of Cameron Lane, an emerging author in the slow-burn romance and literary fiction space. Lane’s debut novel, The Squaring of a Heart, was published July 15, 2025, and is available in print, ebook (Kindle Unlimited), and audiobook formats.

Set in the fictional town of Marigold, The Squaring of a Heart follows architect Sophie Caldwell as she returns home to restore her late mother’s dream of revitalizing the town square. The novel explores themes of second chances, community, and belonging. Early praise from Reedsy Discovery calls it “a warm, sincere novel that lingers long after the final page… honest and heartfelt, with themes of healing, second chances, and belonging woven throughout.” Readers’ Favorite described it as “personal, emotional, and authentic,” while Red Headed Book Lover called it “compelling… exceptionally well-written.”

Lane’s second novel, The Quiet One, will be released September 29, 2025, in print and ebook, with an audiobook edition planned for October. Advance praise is strong. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a hushed novel of repair, memory, and belonging… Prose that is lyrical and deliberate, closer to liturgy than to plot-driven fiction. The effect is elegiac and quietly mythic.” Reedsy Discovery selected it as a Must Read, praising its “lyrical and meditative” qualities and its “refreshingly different” approach to romance.

“My novels aim to offer a distinctive blend of literary prose and slow-burn emotional depth,” said Cameron Lane. “These are stories of love, community, and presence that resonate beyond the page.”

Availability

The Squaring of a Heart — Available now in print, ebook (Kindle Unlimited), and audiobook. The Quiet One — Available September 29, 2025, in print and ebook; audiobook edition in October.

About the Author

Cameron Lane writes slow-burn romance with a literary sensibility, blending intimate storytelling with reflections on place, silence, and belonging. Lane’s first two novels are published by Stone House Editions, an imprint of Deriva Publishing.

About Stone House Editions

Stone House Editions is an imprint of Deriva Publishing dedicated to publishing thoughtful, emotionally resonant fiction. Stories of the Heart, the Spirit, and the Unknown.

