“America’s Cigar Story,” “Smoke & Oak,” and “Cigar Curious” Now Available in Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook

Three Definitive Works on Cigars, Bourbon, and the Untold Stories That Shaped American Industry, Ritual, and Identity

MIAMI, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summer reading, The American Cigar Press proudly announces the official release of three richly crafted titles that explore the culture, craft, and history of cigars and bourbon in America. Sebastian Saviano’s America’s Cigar Story and Smoke & Oak, alongside J.R. Johnson’s Cigar Curious, are now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.

America’s Cigar Story: The History, Politics, and Legacy of Cigars from 1762 to the Modern Era

A definitive account of how cigars have shaped American history, industry, and identity over 250 years. From colonial-era tobacco trade to smoke-filled political backrooms, this sweeping narrative explores cigars’ influence on labor, diplomacy, popular culture, and the economy. Featuring the history of immigrant workers and the rise of iconic cigar cities like Tampa and Lancaster, it’s a deeply researched tribute to a uniquely American tradition.

Smoke & Oak: The Shared Legacy of Bourbon and Cigars

This immersive exploration uncovers the historical and sensory bond between cigars and bourbon, tracing their parallel legacies from Gilded Age elegance to Prohibition resilience and beyond. With a dual narrative approach, the book blends cultural history with expert sensory guidance—complete with a first-of-its-kind Bourbon & Cigar Pairing Wheel and professional tasting tips designed to elevate every pairing experience.

Cigar Curious: 101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One

For a lighter take, J.R. Johnson delivers a witty and surprising collection of 101 strange, amusing, and little-known cigar facts and stories. From Mayan rituals and mafia lore to celebrity stashes and presidential puffers, Cigar Curious is a perfect entry point for trivia lovers, cigar newbies, and the culturally curious.

Together, these three works form a compelling trio—blending historical insight, craft appreciation, and cultural charm. Rich with archival content, tasting notes, and design-forward presentation, they offer something for historians, aficionados, and the cigar-curious alike.

Available now in all formats through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores, and directly from TheAmericanCigarPress.com and DerivaBooks.com.

