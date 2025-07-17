Debut Novel from Cameron Lane Launches Stone House Editions — A New Voice in Heartwarming Fiction

The cover of Squaring of a Heart by Cameron Lane—a moving debut about healing, homecoming, and the quiet courage to begin again. The Quiet One by Cameron Lane—an intimate story of silence, longing, and the slow unraveling of two guarded hearts in a coastal town shaped by memory and hope.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deriva Publishing proudly announces the launch of its new fiction imprint, Stone House Editions, with the debut of Squaring of a Heart, a deeply moving and refreshingly original novel from Cameron Lane—an author whose fiction explores the emotional architecture of relationships, memory, and belonging—with a voice both intimate and resonant.

Now available on Amazon for a limited-time promotional price of $2.99, the novel is also enrolled in Kindle Select, making it free to Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

Set in the fictional town of Marigold, Squaring of a Heart follows a widowed father and a determined outsider whose shared passion for preservation becomes a journey of healing, trust, and rediscovery. With lyrical prose, emotional depth, and a rich sense of place, the novel signals the arrival of a compelling new voice in modern romance.

★★★★★ Early Praise for Squaring of a Heart:

“A warm, sincere novel that lingers long after the final page… honest and heartfelt, with themes of healing, second chances, and belonging woven throughout.”

— Reedsy Discovery

“Uplifting and deeply meaningful… the kind of second chance that changes everything.”

— Readers’ Favorite

“Cameron Lane writes with the kind of heart that reminds readers why stories of community, loss, and redemption still matter,” said a spokesperson for Stone House Editions. “This isn’t just a launch—it’s a promise of stories that linger.”

Squaring of a Heart is the first of several titles planned under the new imprint, which will focus on emotionally intelligent fiction with broad appeal and literary warmth. Lane’s second novel, The Quiet One, will be released on September 15, continuing the imprint’s commitment to intimate storytelling, complex characters, and the quiet power of love found in unexpected places.

Now Available:

Title: Squaring of a Heart

Author: Cameron Lane

Publisher: Stone House Editions (an imprint of Deriva Publishing Group)

Format: eBook (Kindle) and Paperback

Price: $2.99 Kindle promotional price

Program: Kindle Select / Kindle Unlimited eligible

Purchase: Amazon Kindle

Coming September 15, 2025:

Title: The Quiet One

Author: Cameron Lane

Publisher: Stone House Editions (Deriva Publishing Group)

Format: eBook and Paperback

