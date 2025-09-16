Greene Opens Hearing on Weather and Climate Control

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) delivered opening remarks at today’s hearing titled “Playing God with the Weather — a Disastrous Forecast.” In her opening statement, Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene noted that the history of the federal government’s involvement of weather control and geoengineering activities are poorly understood and that the American people have not been provided with transparency on how their taxpayer dollars are being spent on these activities. Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene also highlighted the need for Congress to address the responsible use of weather and climate control technology.

“The reality is that the federal government has a long history of experimenting with weather modification. That includes a 1947 attempt by the military and General Electric to intercept a hurricane off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

“It includes an event in the 50s and 60s where the U.S. Army admitted to spraying a mysterious chemical fog over a neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri, which residents now claim it is giving them cancer . It includes Project Stormfury, a series of efforts in the 60s and 70s to weaken hurricanes by seeding clouds with silver iodide.

“And, it includes Operation Popeye, an effort to create monsoons to aid our military efforts during the Vietnam War.

“While these are different events scattered throughout history, a serious campaign to commercialize geoengineering to fight global warming would be a vastly larger enterprise.

“Hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars could disappear into the coffers of research universities and the academic scientists within them who beat the drum of global warming alarmism.

“Venture capitalists are already trying to get rich backing companies like Make Sunsets, which inject aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back into space.

[…]

“One thing we learned from Covid is that it’s a mistake to allow the professional scientific community alone to determine federal science policy. The same professional scientific community that closed ranks around the need to close schools and businesses due to Covid is of a single mind when it comes to global warming.

“They are convinced that global warming is such an immediate risk to mankind that it justifies the catastrophic risk of blocking out the sun. “It’s for the greater good” they say.

“I don’t think it’s the job of the federal government to help these people play God with the weather. In fact, I think it’s the job of Congress to protect our people and make sure that weather and climate control experiments and activities do not create adverse unintended consequences for the rest of us.“