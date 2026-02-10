Comer and James Investigate Integrity of Michigan Jury-Pool Selection

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. John James (R-Mich.) are launching an investigation examining the integrity of the jury-pool selection and voter registration processes of the State of Michigan, based on reports of non-citizens appearing in the state’s jury pool and voter registry. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chairman Comer and Rep. James request a briefing and information on if the Department of Justice has been made aware of non-citizen aliens in Michigan jury pools and voter registries and if there are any plans or efforts in place to address them.

“Non-citizens have appeared in [Michigan’s] jury pool, and in some instances, have been registered to vote. The Committee is requesting a briefing to understand the U.S. Department of Justice’s role in investigating such matters, and the potential for similar issues to be occurring nationwide. Michigan’s jury pool is drawn from individuals holding driver’s licenses and state identification cards (state IDs). Under Michigan law, individuals who apply for a driver’s license or state ID are automatically registered to vote unless they affirmatively decline,” wrote the lawmakers.

This investigation is part of the House Oversight Committee’s ongoing commitment to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in state and federal programs and procedures. According to the Detroit Free Press, the Macomb County clerk and register of deeds found over 200 noncitizens in the county Circuit Court jury pool between September 5, 2025 and January 8, 2026. An investigation revealed that at least three these non-citizens had histories of voting in elections prior to them being removed from the state voter registry.

“In Michigan’s Macomb County, Clerk Anthony Forlini uncovered significant breaches during a cross check of the Michigan Secretary of State’s Qualified Voter File and the county jury pool. Over a four-month period, 239 non-citizens were found to have been included in the jury pool. Of these individuals, 14 were identified as having been registered to vote at one point. The Committee is concerned by these reports and seeks information regarding the potential extent of such problems, including illicit voting by aliens, in other states,” continued the lawmakers.

Read the letter to Attorney General Bondi here.