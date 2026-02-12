Comer and Mace Expand Investigation into TeaOnHer and Trinity Social Apps

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are expanding their investigation into the online application “TeaOnHer” to include the application “Trinity Social.” In a follow-up letter to Newville Media Corporation Founder Xavier Lampkin, Chairman Comer and Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace request documents and communications regarding the processes, policies, and digital safety procedures related to the TeaOnHer and Trinity Social applications.

“The Committee is concerned by these actions as they imply [Mr. Lampkin] may not be preserving TeaOnHer’s content, which would be misleading the Committee and obstructing our investigation,” wrote the lawmakers. “Before TeaOnHer’s website was shut down, [Mr. Lampkin] posted guidelines stating anyone who wanted to have content about a minor removed was required to prove they were that minor’s parent or guardian, provide official government documentation, including a birth certificate, legal guardianship documents, court-appointed custody papers, government-issued IDs, and power of attorney for minor affairs. Notably, [Mr. Lampkin] did not require users to provide such comprehensive level of documentation to access [his] platform. There should be no obstacles for removal of harmful content, especially about minors. Given these burdensome requirements, it is not unreasonable to conclude this policy was meant as an impediment to removal of harmful content.”

The TeaOnHer application allowed male users to anonymously post harmful content about women and minors and prevent them from accessing and reporting such content. In addition, the application’s weak cybersecurity measures resulted in the leaks of sensitive user data and personally identifying information. On October 24, 2025, Chairman Comer and Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace sent a letter to Newville Media Corporation investigating TeaOnHer for containing personal information, images, and sexually explicit and abusive content about women and minors across the United States. In a November 6, 2025 response to the Committee’s October 24, 2025, letter, Mr. Lampkin stated TeaOnHer’s existing content was being preserved for investigation. Despite this assertion, it appears Mr. Lampkin may have shut down TeaOnHer.com and the TeaOnHer app. Mr. Lampkin then migrated TeaOnHer users to the Trinity Social application without providing account holders options for recusal from the migration.

“According to a Trinity Social co-founder, the app is specifically designed to have ‘an OnlyFans-style feature,’ suggesting it hosts pornography. The Committee’s review of the Trinity Social application confirms that, similar to TeaOnHer, there are no age verification mechanisms in place to prevent minors from viewing sexually explicit content on the platform. The Apple App Store provides an age rating for users nine and over. In TeaOnHer’s final service update, you state Trinity Social is ‘for users ages 9+.’ Your own advertising on Trinity Social’s home webpage contains a video narrated with a voice modified to sound like a child, underscoring the Committee’s concerns Trinity Social is marketed to children. Given the sexually explicit and pornographic posts Trinity Social hosts, it appears you are enabling potentially illegal content—discoverable by children—to be posted on your platform,” concluded the lawmakers. “Additionally, since you have already confirmed there were no consent verification requirements in place for content posted to TeaOnHer, the Committee is concerned the pornographic posts on Trinity Social are similarly non-consensual, and possibly illegal under federal law. Moreover, Trinity Social does not even include a basic warning to users that they may encounter pornographic content, nor does it require users to—at minimum—affirmatively state they are 18 years old or older before accessing the platform.”

Read the letter to Newville Media Corporation here.