North Idaho Bear Fair to be hosted at Bonner County Fairgrounds on Sept. 27
If you live in north Idaho, you live in bear country, plain and simple. North Idaho is home to both black and grizzly bears, and living and recreating safely in their midst requires intentionality and specific training and skills.
To help with this, Idaho Fish and Game is happy to offer a free “North Idaho Bear Fair” at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 N. Boyer Ave. 83864) on Sept. 27 from 12 to 4 p.m.
