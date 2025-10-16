A quick and dirty guide to elk hunting this year

Regional Elk Hunting Outlooks

Panhandle Region – Units 1, 4, and 6 remain top-tier elk units in the state, promising hunters another productive fall season. The past two winters in the Panhandle Region were relatively mild, with below-average snowfall across winter range. This lighter snowpack likely made it easier for elk to travel and access forage throughout the season.

In Unit 4, overwinter elk calf survival was notably strong, holding steady at 90% during the past two winters. Winter ended early again, and spring arrived ahead of schedule in 2025, accelerating snowmelt at lower elevations and prompting an early green-up in the mountains. However, spring remained fairly dry, leading to forage drying out by July.

Clearwater Region – Harvest numbers and success rates saw a slight uptick last year in the Palouse Zone. Populations appear stable or slightly increasing. These trends are expected to continue into the 2025 season, supported by expanded antlerless muzzleloader opportunities in Units 8 and 11A.

In the Dworshak Zone, 2023 hunter success rates reached a five-year high, and total harvest was comparable to recent years. However, surveys suggest that elk populations in the zone have declined over the past decade. In response, Fish and Game collaborated with sportsmen in 2024 to form the Dworshak Elk Working Group, which included representatives from various user groups in the region. The group provided recommendations to the Fish and Game Commission, resulting in adopted changes for the 2025-2026 seasons. Hunters are encouraged to review the Idaho Big Game 2025 Seasons and Rules for more information on these changes.

Unit 14 continues to serve as the stronghold for the Elk City Zone, with growing elk populations supporting the majority of the zone’s elk, harvest, and hunting activity. In contrast, elk numbers in Units 15 and 16 remain below long-term averages. Elk numbers and harvest remain relatively low in the Lolo, Selway, and Hells Canyon zones. However, recent improvements in calf recruitment offer a more optimistic outlook for future seasons. Strong elk numbers have also been observed in specific areas within these zones, suggesting localized potential for improved hunting opportunity.

Southwest Region (McCall) – Elk herds remain at/or above objectives in most of the region, except for the Middle Fork Zone, which is still below objectives. Wildlife staff surveyed the Weiser River and Brownlee zones last winter.

Elk numbers in both those zones were well above management objectives, leading to several hunting season changes. The quota was removed from the Weiser River Zone B tag, and general hunting opportunity was added on a Brownlee B tag. Controlled hunts for both youth and adults were added in Brownlee and Weiser River units. It is important to note that elk in both zones can be challenging to hunt in areas with a mix of private and public lands, as elk will often seek refuge on private lands with limited hunting access.

Southwest Region (Nampa) – Back in 2021, a population survey in the Boise River Zone revealed that both cows and bulls were exceeding population objectives. Starting in 2023, the season for the Boise River B Tag was extended to begin earlier on Oct. 27. Hunter success rates have remained fairly consistent since the hunting season was extended.

Both general season and controlled hunt tag holders should still have plenty of opportunity this season. Harvest metrics will be carefully monitored to ensure the Boise River Zone's population stays within target levels.

Starting this fall, Unit 38 was added to the Boise River B tag to address ongoing depredations. Unit 38 has minimal suitable elk habitat, and nearly all elk are on private agricultural lands. Hunters should not consider this hunt unless they have secured permission to access private lands beforehand.

The Sawtooth Zone was last surveyed in 2023. Estimates of overwintering bulls showed a decline, while cow numbers increased compared to the previous survey in 2017. However, it is important to remember that much of the huntable population migrates into the Sawtooth Zone in the spring.

Over the past five years, our staff have noticed a slight decline in overall hunting success rates. However, last year was a notable exception. Hunters who waited out the fires during the 2024 season experienced a noticeable bump in success. It’s likely that the large fires displaced elk from their usual hiding places, making them easier for hunters to find.

Elk hunting in the Owyhee Zone, which is limited to controlled hunts, will continue to offer hunters excellent chances to harvest mature bulls this fall. These herds are stable and/or growing, which allows for controlled hunt antlerless opportunities in the zone aimed at slowing population growth.

Magic Valley Region – Elk herds in the Magic Valley Region are at/or near population objectives across all zones after being well over objective for several years. Current management is focusing on maintaining moderate elk herd growth while still offering some over-the-counter opportunities as a chance for family and friends to hunt together in areas with healthy elk herds.

Summer temperatures throughout the region have been high, and forage will continue to dry out if the region does not receive any late summer or fall precipitation. Continued hot and dry conditions into the fall may lead to local shifts in elk distribution to higher elevations or wetter foraging habitats.

Cow elk harvest is largely dictated by weather, and without early snow this fall, hunters can expect to find elk at higher elevations than previous hunting seasons. The best elk hunting will be in areas away from roads and motorized trails.

Southeast Region – Hunters should expect good elk hunting again this fall. Winter conditions this past year were again favorable where calf and adult survival were above average. As a result, elk populations should be similar to, or slightly higher, than what hunters experienced last fall.

Biologists surveyed the Diamond Creek and Bear River Zones in 2023, and the population estimates were within objectives. In the Bannock and Big Desert Zones aerial surveys are not conducted; however harvest and hunter success rates have remained stable.

Upper Snake Region – Elk numbers across the Upper Snake Region are at or above management objectives, and this fall should be a good time to be an elk hunter (if the weather cooperates).

Overall, the department has been able to increase hunting opportunities for elk across the region, most notably in the Island Park zone. Last winter’s survey found numbers well above objectives, prompting an increase in opportunity.

In the mountain valley areas (Beaverhead, Lemhi, and Pioneer zones), numbers appear mostly stable, and hunting should be similar to previous years, although weather conditions can change elk distribution on the landscape. Recent reductions in antlerless hunting opportunity in the Pioneer zone should continue to result in a slowly increasing population. In the Snake River Zone, management actions continue to aim at reducing elk numbers to address agricultural depredations.

Harvest opportunities were recently expanded in the zone, and while harvest was stable in 2023 and 2024, the impact of these changes should result in fewer elk on the landscape at some point and an associated reduction in harvest rates. The Palisades and Tex Creek zones generally remain within objectives, and hunter success should be similar to past years. The exception to this being antlered opportunity in Tex Creek, where bull numbers were above objective in the most recent survey, and harvest opportunities were expanded as a result.

Salmon Region – Hunters should see good harvest opportunity again this season because most of the elk zones are either at or above objective. The region experienced an average winter with good survival rates. The summer has been hot and dry in the lower elevations with scattered moisture events occurring throughout the higher elevations.

The Salmon Zone remains within management objectives, but has experienced a slight decline in elk numbers in portions of the zone. In response to reduced counts, the department has reduced cow harvest opportunities in some units. Those looking for bulls during the any-weapon season may experience less elk in the field than in years past.

Elk numbers in the Middle Fork Salmon River appear to be holding steady but will still be in low densities across the wilderness. Hunters in this low-density landscape are encouraged to use their optics and boots to cover as much ground as possible to locate small herds of elk and be successful in harvesting a bull.