Don't trust AI for hunting and fishing regulations; go to the source

Are you new school, cutting edge and tech savvy? Beware, it could cost you a ticket if you’re getting your Idaho Fish and Game season dates and regulations from AI or search engine results. It’s better to be old school and check the printed Seasons and Rules booklets, or check online directly from Fish and Game’s website to make sure you’re getting accurate and current information. 

Fish and Game Conservation Officers are encountering people in the field who are using AI and search engines and getting incorrect information, which has led to citations. Remember, getting bad information off the Internet is no excuse for violating seasons and rules. We know how handy search engines and AI can be, but when it comes to hunting and fishing regs, go straight to the source. 

