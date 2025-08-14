CORE Construction Honors Stranahan High School’s 2025 Boys Basketball State Championship Victory

CORE Construction recognizes Stranahan High’s Boys Basketball state title victory with company-sponsored rings during a celebration honoring the Fort Lauderdale team’s achievement. CORE Construction is a nationally recognized general contractor specializing in K-12, higher education, civic, public safety, and healthcare projects with a focus on quality, safety, and building stronger communities.

Fort Lauderdale-Based Contractor Presents Team with Company-Sponsored Championship Rings, Underscoring Its Commitment to Local Youth and Community Excellence

Sponsoring these rings is our way of saying congratulations and showing our commitment to the young people who inspire us every day. ” — Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to community and youth excellence, CORE Construction, a leading national contractor with Florida headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, celebrated Stranahan High School's 2025 FHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball State Championship victory, sponsoring the team's championship rings to commemorate the milestone occasion. The Mighty Dragons clinched the win with a 63‑62 victory over Gibbs High School, sealed by a miraculous late-game surge to secure the Fort Lauderdale-based high school's first state championship since 2022 and fourth overall.

"At CORE Construction, we take pride in supporting the communities where we live and work," said Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida, LLC. "Sponsoring these rings is our way of saying congratulations and showing our commitment to the young people who inspire us every day. Stranahan's championship run brought so much pride to Fort Lauderdale, and we're thrilled to play a small role in celebrating their incredible achievement and success."

CORE Construction representatives were recently joined by the Stranahan Mighty Dragons and Head Coach Edward Shuler at a celebratory event at Topgolf in Pompano Beach, where the 2025 Class 4A champions were formally presented with their championship rings. In a memorable moment, the team surprised Kiess with a commemorative jersey, thanking the company for its continued support of their school and the greater Fort Lauderdale community.

Stranahan's basketball team achieved significant success in the 2025 season, culminating in their victory as the Class 4A state champions. The team managed to overcome a considerable deficit and secure the championship against Gibbs High School, marking Stranahan's fourth state championship title, joining the ranks of other notable BCAA boys' basketball teams. The team's coach, Edward Schuler, expressed the emotional impact of the win, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and never giving up.

"These young athletes exemplify resilience, teamwork, and dedication, values that resonate deeply with CORE Construction," said Kiess. "Supporting local youth in this way is at the heart of our commitment to building stronger communities. We are proud to recognize their achievement and encourage their success well beyond the court."

The Stranahan championship ring sponsorship is part of CORE's expanding portfolio of charitable initiatives in greater Fort Lauderdale, which also support education, first responder wellness, and workforce development across South Florida and the state. Learn more at coreconstruction.com.

About CORE Construction

CORE Construction is a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors that strengthen the communities it serves. With a focus on collaboration, safety, and long-term impact, CORE partners with local organizations, schools, and municipalities to deliver high-quality construction while investing in initiatives that improve the lives of the people who live and work in the regions it serves. Founded in 1937, the renowned construction firm employs more than 1,200 personnel across the U.S. with a presence in 13 major markets nationwide. CORE Construction Services of Florida’s headquarters is located at 1 East Broward Boulevard, 205W & 303W, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Learn more at coreconstruction.com.

