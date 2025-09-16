Divorce with Respect Week® Dates Set for 2026

Divorce With Respect Week® will be from March 1-9, 2026

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Divorce with Respect Weekwill be held March 1 - 8, 2026. Divorce With Respect Week is a national initiative that unites divorce professionals throughout the country in raising awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a client-centered alternative to traditional litigation. Collaborative Divorce enables families to divorce while avoiding the turmoil of a court fight.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, financial advisors, and mental health specialists, for free to learn more about their divorce options. Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot.“I have no doubt that we re in our present position today because of the intentional and nurturing process that we went through,” said Janine Berridge, who, with her ex-husband, used the Collaborative Divorce for their divorce. “I don’t knowwhere we’d be to this day if we had gone through litigation.”Collaborative Divorce professionals interested in participating in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026 should contact Tim Crouch at Tim@thecrouchgroup.com or by calling 940-383-1990 for more information. Nearly 600 collaborative professionals participated in Divorce with Respect WeekAttorneys in 2025, and over 16,000 people visited DivorceWithRespectWeek.com seeking more information. Divorce With Respect Weekhas impacted countless individuals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, helping to keep families out of courts and to divorce with dignity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.