Columbus Area Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Ohio Academy Of Collaborative Divorce Professionals has announced plans to participate in the 5th annual Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026. Members of the group will offer 30-minute free divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026 during the 5th annual Divorce with Respect Week. The consultations offer the opportunity to learn about different divorce options including how to peacefully divorce by using a no court option like Collaborative Divorce process.The Central Ohio Academy Of Collaborative Divorce Professionals is a collective of professionals that includes lawyers, divorce financial professionals, mental health professionals, and others trained in the Collaborative Divorce process. Their focus is to resolve the issues in the divorce as painlessly as possible without having to go to court to fight it out. During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with divorce professionals in the Central Ohio area, who are members of the Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Divorce Professionals for free.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce to find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Collaborative Divorce professional in the Central Ohio area visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

