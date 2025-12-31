New Jersey Collaborative Law Group Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups has shared plans to participate in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. These consultations are an opportunity to discover the various divorce options available to them, including how to divorce peacefully through the Collaborative Divorce process.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, mediators, financial experts, divorce coaches and mental health specialists about the collaborative divorce process for free. The New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups is a nonprofit organization, committed to using collaboratively-trained attorneys, mental health professionals and financial specialists as team members in resolving divorce outside of the court system.Collaborative divorce puts respect, support, and family relationships at the center of the confidential divorce process to ensure that everyone’s well-being is protected—especially important when children are involved.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating New Jersey Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.