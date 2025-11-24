Texas Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Divorce Texas has signed on to participate in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026! Members of the group will offer 30-minute free divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. These consultations offer an opportunity to learn about different options for how to go through the divorce process including how to keep their divorce out of the court system through the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce Texas is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to changing the way families experience divorce through the non-adversarial process known asCollaborative Divorce. Members of Collaborative Divorce Texas include attorneys, financial experts, and mental health professionals. During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can talk with a Texas Collaborative professional about their divorce case for free.Collaborative Practice California launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce with Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Texas Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

