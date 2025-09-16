Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Canadian Theatrical Rights of Luke Sparke’s Dinosaur Vietnam War Thriller PRIMITIVE WAR

Primitive War One Sheet Poster

Starting September 19, the Cult Favorite Film Directed by Luke Sparke Features Castmembers Jeremy Piven, Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer and Nick Weschler

With a 90% audience Popcornmeter score and positive reactions across social media platforms, we're very excited to bring PRIMITIVE WAR to greater success after its ongoing theatrical run.” — SGF, President Peter Goldwyn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that the company acquired distribution rights to Luke Sparke’s PRIMITIVE WAR, the dinosaur Vietnam War thriller in Canada with a limited theater release beginning September 19th. With its limited US theatrical run in August performing above expectations, Samuel Goldwyn quickly acquired ancillary rights to the film which will also be available on VOD October 3rd.The film is directed by Luke Sparke and stars Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica”), Nick Wechsler (“The Boys”) and Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”). The first trailer for the film garnered over a million views in the first 24-hours of release and director Luke Sparke made history as the first Australian independent filmmaker to hold his film’s panel to a full room in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic Con this past Summer."PRIMITIVE WAR grossed over a million dollars in it’s limited US release with a 90% audience Popcornmeter and positive reactions across social media platforms. We're very excited to bring this film to greater success after its ongoing theatrical run," said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.Known for his gritty, suspenseful directing style, Luke Sparke’s latest film, PRIMITIVE WAR, takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968. A search and rescue team known as “Vulture Squad” is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the primordial depths of the valley, they discover ancient horrors that not only threaten to unravel their minds but also to end their lives. Dinosaurs have somehow been unleashed, and when the casualties mount, the members of “Vulture Squad” must abandon their human nature and give in to their savage instincts in order to survive…Tickets for PRIMITIVE WAR will be available at Landmark Cinemas and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).Follow the film on social media on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.###Media Passes:Media passes are available on a limited basis to qualifying members of the press at participating theater locations.Assets:For production information, artwork, and photos, visit the Samuel Goldwyn Films press site ABOUT SAMUEL GOLDWYN FILMSSamuel Goldwyn Films is a major, independently owned, and operated motion-picture company that develops, produces, and distributes innovative feature films. The company distributed the 2021 Academy Award-winning film ANOTHER ROUND, the 2021 Academy Award-nominated film THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN and 2022 Academy Award-nominated film LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM. Recent releases include OUTLAW JOHNNY BLACK, IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS, ABSOLUTION, and THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO. Upcoming films include COLD STORAGE starring Joe Keery and Liam Neeson, TROUBLE MAN from director Michael Jai White, and RED SONJA.The company is also renowned for its iconic library films, including GUYS AND DOLLS, PRIDE OF THE YANKEES, THE BISHOP’S WIFE, THE LITTLE FOXES, and ROGER’S AND HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA, CINDERELLA, SOUTH PACIFIC, FLOWER DRUM SONG, and more.ABOUT SPARKE FILMSSparke Films is an Australian-based company focusing on an exciting slate of action, genre and character-driven films. To date, their list has included the historic two-part TV series 'YESTERDAY IS HISTORY,' the monster movie 'RED BILLABONG,' followed by the alien invasion films 'OCCUPATION' and 'OCCUPATION RAINFALL' starring Temuera Morrison, Ken Jeong and Daniel Gillies and the crime drama BRING HIM TO ME with Barry Pepper, Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Their latest film, the creature feature SCURRY, is complete and will on VOD later this month. The company has also announced development is underway on the adaptation of John Birmingham's trilogy to a TV series currently titled 'WEAPONS OF CHOICE' and several other feature films in different stages. For more information, visit sparkefilms.net and lukesparke.com.For further information, please contact:Zach Martin / Samuel Goldwyn Films / zmartin@samuelgoldwyn.comJennifer Curran / Platform PR / jennifer@platformpr.net

PRIMITIVE WAR Trailer

