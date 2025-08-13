Harold Pinter’s Betrayal Returns in Bold, Immersive Reimagining at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

The Daring New Production by Harold Pinter, Directed by Brendan Pollecutt and Executive Produced by Henrik Molin Premieres August 21st in a limited engagement

We wanted to honor the genius of Pinter while pushing the form forward... This is Betrayal as you’ve never seen—or heard—it before.” — Executive Producer Henrik Molin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute is set to host the cutting-edge reinterpretation of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, one that redefines the boundaries of live theatre. Directed by Brendan Pollecutt and executive produced by Henrik Molin, this limited engagement promises a visceral, multi-sensory experience unlike any previous staging of the 1978 classic.Widely regarded as one of Pinter’s most incisive and emotionally charged works, Betrayal explores the unraveling of a love triangle in reverse chronology, revealing the lies beneath the surface of intimacy and friendship. The cast features a trio of powerhouse performers, Aynsley Bubbico, Peter Porte and Drew Rausch, whose credits span acclaimed streaming dramas, theatre and international tours.In this new production, the story is refracted through a modern lens, incorporating ambient soundscapes, cinematic lighting design, and original jazz-infused scoring to provide guests an experience that will deepen the emotional resonance and heighten the tension in the reimagining of the classic story.Pollecutt feels Betrayal is a story about both the trauma and ordinariness of conducting an affair; and that while the play is intrinsically dramatic, there is ample irony. “At one point, it struck me that there was an element of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” to this story. Everyone is shifty. It starts to become quite funny.”Drawing inspiration from the original London production and Broadway runs and revivals, the interactive staging blends classical acting technique with contemporary edge, transforming Pinter’s signature pauses into moments of living, breathing tension, leaving audiences feeling they are part of the story.Previews will begin on August 20th with opening night on August 21st at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles.FIND TICKETS AND WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW:ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONBrendan Pollecutt, a Los Angeles-based film writer-director, was intrigued when bestselling novelist Henrik Molin suggested he direct Betrayal. “I must be the only person on the planet who did not know the material. I started researching, and EVERYONE, it seemed, knew this play. Not only did they know it. They had done it. Twice!” Pollecutt remarked.Opting for an audacious, immersive multimedia telling of this story, the pair felt it was a perfect moment for a modern twist on a classic story with a contemporary setting. “Harold Pinter is either rolling in his grave or high-fiving me,” Pollecut says.The production is supported by an innovative creative team whose vision was to craft a Betrayal for the present moment—immersive, unflinching, and emotionally immediate. “We wanted to honor the genius of Pinter while pushing the form forward,” says Executive Producer Henrik Molin. “This is Betrayal as you’ve never seen—or heard—it before.”###PRESS CONTACTJennifer CurranPlatform PRjennifer@platformpr.net310-906-6637

Watch the trailer

