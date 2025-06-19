Indie Filmmaker Launches DIY 'Rejecta Film Festival' Out of a Van During Tribeca

©First-Names Films, LLC ©First-Names Films, LLC ©First-Names Films, LLC

Rejecta Film Festival Debuts with One Film, One Van, and One Determined Director

When you get rejected, you can either wait another year — or get a van... We decided to make our own opportunity.” — Jeff Ryan, First Name Films

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold act of grassroots filmmaking and self-distribution, writer/director/actor Jeff Ryan took matters into his own hands when he premiered his latest feature film, MOOCH, in theaters October 9th, through an event he completely orchestrated: The Rejecta Film Festival. The event was held on June 8th & 9th from the back of a white 15-passenger van parked directly across the street from the Tribeca Film Festival’s Village East red carpet.The unconventional two-day event included back-to-back micro-screenings inside the van (with snacks of course,) a Downtown Emo-Night Party/Screening, and a satirical awards ceremony honoring the lone film in competition. “When you get rejected, you can either wait another year — or get a van,” said Ryan. “We decided to make our own opportunity.”Rejecta drew attention from pedestrians, festival-goers, and industry members alike with custom “Rejecta” branding, snacks, beverages, and a functioning red carpet setup. Despite its tongue-in-cheek tone, the event generated nearly 100 attendees in its first year.When asked about the importance of the event, Ryan stated, “Rejecta is partly a stunt, but it’s also a commentary,” said Ryan. “The festival circuit can feel like a lottery. For every cool indie film getting in, there are dozens that don’t—and most of those filmmakers disappear. We’re saying, maybe don’t disappear. Maybe buy some magnets, rent a van, and force the world to notice.”ABOUT THE FILMMOOCH is a dark comedy set in New Jersey, described as a lo-fi noir with an emo aesthetic. The film stars Jeff Ryan as Shane, a 29-year-old caddy who unexpectedly lands a gig as a personal private investigator for a nightclub owner. While pursuing his ambitions, Shane spirals through a series of bizarre and emotional misadventures.The ensemble cast includes Scott Cohen (Gilmore Girls, Kissing Jessica Stein), Katerina Tannenbaum (And Just Like That), Geneva Carr (Bull), Will Chase (Nashville, The Crowded Room), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Lucy Walters (Power), and Natalie Roy (The Affair). Additional cast: Ashby Gentry (My Life With the Walter Boys), Molly Brown (Senior Year), Charlie Pollock (The Good Wife), Ian Dolley (The Holdovers), and Louis Cancelmi (Killers of the Flower Moon).The film is produced by Joe Adams and Jacob Andres Padilla of First-Names Films, in association with Schaefer Cinema. Executive producers include Sam Schaefer, Christopher Marino, Chris Bilzikian, Nick Isder, Patrick Martin, with co-producers Aaron Gillespie, Molly Welsh, Eamon Downey, and Jonathan Coleman.The film’s original 10-track soundtrack, co-produced by Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) and Ryan, features guest vocalists from bands including Mayday Parade, Underoath, Sleeping with Sirens, Hawthorne Heights, Secondhand Serenade, Versa Emerge, and Hey Monday.MOOCH is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles on October 9, 2025, followed by a VOD rollout.

Rejecta Film Festival Hits the Streets

