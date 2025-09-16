Lottery’s August Transfer Tops $10.5 Million

Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $400 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its August transfer of $10,513,369.43 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. To date in Fiscal Year 2026, which began July 1, 2025, the lottery has transferred a total of $19,140,438.45 to the state.

The month of August brought excitement for Mississippi players with a historic Powerball jackpot run, which climbed past the billion-dollar mark before being hit Saturday, Sept. 6. Many Mississippi players claimed prizes during the run, including multiple six-figure wins thanks to the Power Play option.

Since the Lottery’s launch, a combined $710 million has been directed to state funds, with $489 million to the State Highway Fund, supporting vital road and bridge projects, and $221 million to the Education Enhancement Fund, which helps fund early learning collaboratives, the Teacher Supply Fund, and critical technology upgrades to the Mississippi Student Information System.

All numbers are contingent upon final financial audit.

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits Estimated $400 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $400 million with a cash value of $186.6 million for tonight’s drawing. Anticipation builds as the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb to the half-a-billion-dollar mark. Tickets are $5 and include an automatic multiplier to increase non-jackpot prizes up to five times.

Jackpot Update

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $81 million with an estimated cash value of $37.9 million, while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $2.89 million with an estimated cash value of $1.35 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $290,000.