Joanna Barnekov-Staib Named Statewide Coordinator of New Office of Workforce Development

WILMINGTON – Today, Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie announced Joanna Barnekov-Staib will be the Statewide Coordinator of the new Office of Workforce Development. Established by Delaware Governor Matt Meyer’s Executive Order 10, the Office of Workforce Development will serve as a centralized, statewide office to ensure that state and federal resources are efficiently and strategically leveraged to ensure access to education, career counseling, job training, and placement services for Delawareans.

Barnekov-Staib has more than 30 years of experience in workforce development and operations. She has served as the Executive Director of the Delaware Workforce Development Board for the past five years where she has developed partnerships with employers, educators and the community to strengthen the workforce. A graduate of the University of Delaware, she was named one of Delaware’s Most Influential People in Business in 2023 by The News Journal.

“Joanna Barnekov-Staib has long been a champion for helping Delawareans compete in a changing economy,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “As the first Statewide Coordinator of Delaware’s new Office of Workforce Development, Joanna will bring the right leadership and experience to deliver real results for workers, businesses, and communities across our state. I look forward to seeing her guide this office from a vision into reality.”

“Joanna’s decades of workforce development experience will be a tremendous asset to leading Governor Meyer’s workforce initiatives,” said Secretary Moultrie. “Her connections throughout Delaware, coupled with her passion for creating pathways to training and employment, will allow her to hit the ground running in this new role.”