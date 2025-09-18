Jermaine Alexander’s Award-Winning Theatre While Black Shines in Oakland, Orlando & Heads to Micheaux Film Festival

The groundbreaking series earns multi-city recognition with screenings in Oakland, Orlando, and a prestigious nomination at the Micheaux Film Festival.

Theatre While Black is my way of showing that beyond labels, it’s human stories that matter most—real, authentic moments that connect us all.” — Jermaine Alexander

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning filmmaker and actor Jermaine Alexander continues to captivate audiences with his groundbreaking series Theatre While Black, which will be featured at two major cultural events on September 20, 2025.In Oakland, one episode of Theatre While Black will screen at the prestigious 23rd Oakland International Film Festival (OIFF)—a homecoming moment for Alexander, who has deep roots in the Bay Area. While unable to attend in person, Alexander has called on his community to support and represent him at this meaningful milestone.Simultaneously, in Orlando, three episodes of the series will be showcased at Urban Fest 360°, a signature program of the Global Peace Film Festival, taking place at AFRO TV Studios on International Drive.Building on this momentum, Alexander has also received word that Theatre While Black has been officially selected for the Micheaux Film Festival, one of the West Coast’s premier showcases for diverse voices in cinema. Opening on October 23, 2025, the festival will feature Alexander’s nomination for Best Episodic or Web Series. The evening will hold special meaning, as Alexander’s longtime mentor, Danny Glover, is set to receive the festival’s distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award.Reflecting on the vision behind the series, Alexander shared:“I enjoyed taking a different approach to telling this story. I feel it gives the audience space to relax, listen, and be open to the message. While the title Theatre While Black might sound provocative, I wanted to go further—to create a unique experience that also humanizes the Black artist through elements of narrative storytelling. Sometimes we get so focused on the idea of Blackness that we risk objectifying ourselves. For me, the real power comes from returning to the basics and telling authentic, human stories.”As his publicist, Desirae L. Benson emphasized the broader cultural importance of Alexander’s work:“Jermaine’s artistry reflects the very heartbeat of storytelling at its most authentic. Theatre While Black not only challenges perspectives but also creates a space for deeper human connection. His nominations and selections are no surprise—they’re simply a reflection of the extraordinary impact he continues to make in this industry.”Theatre While Black has steadily built a reputation as a thought-provoking, innovative series that blends art, identity, and social commentary in ways that resonate with audiences across the country. Alexander’s multi-city recognition underscores both the cultural impact of the series and the growing demand for authentic, diverse narratives in today’s entertainment landscape.About Jermaine AlexanderJermaine Alexander is an award-winning actor, writer, and director whose work has been celebrated at festivals nationwide. With Theatre While Black, Alexander continues to break new ground, amplifying the voices and stories of Black artists through a compelling episodic format. Recently inducted as a member of the Television Academy (Emmys), Alexander’s creative voice represents a powerful force in both independent film and mainstream media.###Press Contact:

