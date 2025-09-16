MPD Seeks Suspect in N Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in Southwest.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 4:59 p.m., First District officers responded to the 200 block of N Street, Southwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

The suspect and a person of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and /or this person of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25141382

###