MPD Seeks Suspect in N Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in Southwest.
On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 4:59 p.m., First District officers responded to the 200 block of N Street, Southwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.
The suspect and a person of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect and /or this person of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25141382
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.