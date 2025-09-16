MPD Arrests Suspect in Hate/Bias Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a simple assault (hate/bias) that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 10:29 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at 14th Street and R Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped directly in front of the victim and aggressively swung his fists, almost striking the victim. During the assault, the suspect used a homophobic slur. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, 39-year-old Marhsall Baxter, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (Hate/Bias).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 25141196

