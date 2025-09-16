SOS NetZero Named One of Portland Business Journal’s 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SOS NetZero

Award Highlights SOS NetZero’s Rapid Growth and Leadership in Clean Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – SOS NetZero , a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS), has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the region.SOS NetZero is a leading provider of EV Charging Solutions and LED Lighting Systems that help municipalities, businesses, and communities accelerate their sustainability goals while reducing energy costs. This recognition underscores the company’s rapid growth and role in advancing clean, reliable, and resilient infrastructure across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.The award will be presented at a ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the Hilton in Downtown Portland, where the Portland Business Journal will also reveal where SOS NetZero ranked among the top 100 fastest-growing companies.“Being named one of the fastest-growing companies in the region is both humbling and energizing,” said Barry Redman, Founder of NetZero. “Our focus on EV charging and LED lighting addresses two of the most pressing needs today—sustainable transportation and energy-efficient infrastructure.”As part of Smart Oregon Solutions, SOS NetZero benefits from a broader ecosystem of smart, sustainable technologies. In addition to EV charging and LED lighting, SOS’s portfolio includes:Smart Solar Poles – renewable-powered lighting, connectivity, and security solutionsResidential & Commercial Solar Systems – cost-saving renewable energy installationsSmart Interactive Displays – innovative tools for education and business collaborationTogether, SOS and SOS NetZero are helping shape a cleaner, safer, and more connected future.“This award reflects not just our growth, but our commitment to serving communities with intelligent design, renewable energy, and scalable infrastructure,” added Patrice Tsague, CEO of SOS. “We are excited to continue building solutions that have a lasting impact.”The Portland Business Journal’s 2025 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list celebrates organizations across industries that demonstrate exceptional growth and innovation, fueling the region’s economy.About SOS NetZeroSOS NetZero, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Oregon Solutions, specializes in EV Charging Solutions and LED Lighting Systems. With a focus on sustainability and reliability, SOS NetZero helps cities, businesses, and developers reduce costs, enhance safety, and meet carbon-reduction targets.About Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS)Smart Oregon Solutions is the parent company of SOS NetZero and a leader in renewable and smart infrastructure. Its portfolio includes Smart Solar Poles, Residential & Commercial Solar Systems, Smart Interactive Displays, EV Chargers, and LED Lighting Solutions. Based in Vancouver, WA, SOS is committed to transforming infrastructures into intelligent, sustainable ecosystems that improve quality of life while stewarding the environment.Learn more at: www.smartoregonsolutions.com Media Contact:Renee’ Ward, VP of Government Relations & Public AffairsSOS NetZero, a subsidiary of Smart Oregon Solutions📧 renee@smartoregonsolutions.com📞 (503) 389-0148

