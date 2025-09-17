Tortoise Shell Patterns Making a Comeback - Again - in New Looks in Home Decor

New uses for an age-old décor – glass serving pieces in golden tortoise are popular trends for the modern kitchen. A tortoise shell lamp base revives the favored decoration pattern from palaces of old, bringing an iconic warmth and glow back in focus.

The trend team at decor and furnishings retailer Ballard Designs reports that tortoise shell patterns are back...

This classic color palette of brown, amber and gold pairs with everything and provides a neutral background that also pops. . .” — Patrick Farrell, VP of Merchandising for Ballard Designs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the ever-evolving world of home decor, everything old is new again – eventually. Today tortoise shell patterns, which have been in and out of vogue for millennia, are back and better than ever.“We all know classic design is cyclic, and now the humble tortoise is back in fashion too ,” observes Patrick Farrell, VP of Merchandising for Ballard Designs. “From eyeglass frames to mirror frames, tortoise is showing up everywhere.”Tortoise shell-inspired décor is especially sought after this season in designer havens like California, Georgia, Texas, and New York.Farrell believes its enduring popularity is due to its endless versatility.“This classic color palette of brown, amber and gold pairs with everything and provides a neutral background that also pops,” he explains. "Tortoise as a pattern is inspiring new items throughout the realm of home decor, including glassware, candles, mirrors, décor, and furniture. . . and that’s only the beginning."As a decorative element, the ancient Greeks and Romans used the natural material in everything from jewelry to furniture. Throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, tortoise shell experienced a resurgence in popularity, appearing in fine marquetry and piqué work as a symbol of wealth and luxury. In fact, genuine tortoise shell once became so popular that the hawksbill turtle, its primary source, was hunted almost to extinction. In the 1970s, international bans and conservation efforts to protect the endangered species led to the development of the more sustainable, synthetic imitations of the beloved marble pattern that we see today.According to its chief merchant, Ballard Designs animal prints have always been a staple of the brand's timeless aesthetic. “Our style epitomizes the collecting of materials, finishes, and home décor items from different eras, and we like to say that tortoise, like antelope, is part of Ballard’s DNA.” Farrell adds, “It’s been with us since the company’s inception, and we’re thrilled to see the resurgence of this style icon.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC Group℠, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

