Wayne’s Main Line Shopping Welcomes Ballard Designs - A New Furniture & Decor Store and Good Old Friends

The newly renovated Ballard Designs retail space sports fully decorated vignettes showcasing new and established fan favorites in the brand’s furniture & décor collections – The store opens this week on the Main Line. Easy parking and street access at Ballard’s new stand-alone store on The Main Line.

Trending furniture and design in the heart of the Main Line, as iconic Ballard Designs joins historic East Lancaster Avenue shopping destination.

Moving to a beautiful, standalone space in downtown Wayne is thrilling for our loyal staff and customers. It feels like home and showcases the Ballard Designs brand in a highly visible setting.” — Dominic Milanese, VP Retail for Ballard Designs

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine design décor and furniture retailer, Ballard Designs, announces the opening of its newest retail store this month, in the heart of the Main Line on historic East Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, PA. The high-end home furnishings brand introduces this new stand-alone location as a relocation of its previous store in the iconic King of Prussia Mall.“After a decade of working in a closed mall environment, moving to a beautiful, standalone space in downtown Wayne is thrilling for our loyal staff and customers,” reports Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. “Wayne’s vibrant and historic shopping district feels like home and showcases the Ballard Designs brand in an inviting, highly visible setting.”Wayne and The Main Line are known for some of the best boutique shopping and high-end furniture stores in Philadelphia.Ballard’s new building in Wayne was originally built as a Woolworth’s Five-and-Dime store and is bright, airy, and open to the neighborhood. Patrons relate that it is an inviting place to visit with convenience to stroll the surrounding district and enjoy easy shopping and popular dining establishments nearby like the landmark Wayne Hotel Plentiful paid parking and easy access to the train station encourage interior design lovers from around Philadelphia to visit often.Inside the newly renovated space, the brand has introduced fresh white walls accented with on-trend colors, a rustic reclaimed ceiling, and unique displays furnished with Parisian-inspired kitchen islands and charming library bookcases. Fully decorated vignettes have been installed for shoppers to browse and experience Ballard’s latest home furnishings and decor.Guests can also sample hundreds of designer fabrics and schedule a complimentary appointment with one of Ballard’s expert Design Consultants. The entire KOP Ballard store staff also moved to the new location, so established customers of the brand will be greeted by friendly, familiar faces.The new Ballard Designs store is located at 132 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087. For store hours, design services, and parking information, visit Ballard’s Store Location Page About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC Group, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

