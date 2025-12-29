Miles Redd Starts a Product Design Revival and Ballard Designs is Bringing Back His Best of Style

Miles Redd, Designer, reflects on his long-standing collaboration with Ballard Designs and how the past - and Hollywood - inspire him. The Ballard Designs white Shell Console Table and Hollywood Queen Anne Mirror by Miles Redd - a vignette of style.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Architectural Digest AD-100 honoree and Elle Décor A-lister Miles Redd is renewing a longtime design partnership – with great new ideas in mind - with the popular high-end retailer and furniture design company, Ballard Designs.Originally launched in 2017, their early corporate collaboration introduced Redds’ bold cinematic aesthetic and cozy, glamorous style to the Ballard fan base. The inspirational team brought to life a collection of furnishings and accessories inspired by Redd’s love of old Hollywood, Oscar de la Renta and Bunny Williams with Ballard’s product design and execution expertise.Now a new curation is in full swing.“Miles’ incomparable style, inspired interiors, and eye for detail is evident throughout this newly curated collection,” says Patrick Farrell, VP of Merchandising for Ballard Designs. “Our partnership with Miles dates back almost 10 years and we’re always excited to bring his unique vision to life, giving Ballard customers access to ‘aspirational design’ in an accessible way.”Ballard’s revival of the Miles Redd collection includes many of the famed interior designer’s most successful products , including his elegant Shell Console Table and Hollywood Queen Anne Mirror, both inspired by Hollywood’s golden era from the 1920s to the 1950s. Redd’s chic Geometric 6-Light Chandelier also continues as part of Ballard’s ongoing assortment.As part of their renewed partnership, the retailer will introduce a new outdoor rattan collection from the designer in the spring of 2026.“Until my collaboration with Ballard Designs, I never realized how much I love making product and how fun it can be,” Miles Redd says. “And Ballard could not be a better partner. The team there makes such exceptional things of such beautiful quality – I’m always floored.”In the future, the designer will continue to develop exclusive products for Ballard Designs based on his love for cinematic drama and his ability to reimagine traditional furniture forms and accessories in fresh, unexpected ways that often anticipate the latest trends in home décor “I’m always looking backward to look forward,” Redd explains. “It’s not that I don't appreciate modernism or more streamlined interiors. I just find that there is so much beauty in the past just waiting to be rediscovered.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC Group, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

