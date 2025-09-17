LUMINATE COMMUNICATIONS AND VARGA GIRL DESIGN TEAM UP TO TAKE SILVER AT TITAN MARKETING AWARDS

Varga Girl Design 'Pretty, Powerful'

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUMINATE COMMUNICATIONS AND VARGA GIRL DESIGN TEAM UP TO TAKE SILVER AT TITAN MARKETING AWARDSCanada’s Luminate Communications (the nonprofit-focused agency renowned for telling client stories that move audiences to motivate change) and ‘Pretty Powerful’ full-service branding and acclaimed design agency Varga Girl Design (one of North America’s top-ranked web, branding, and logo design firms) are sharing a Silver international marketing Titan award for their rebranding work for Nellie’s (a women’s charity). The 2025 TITAN Brand Awards are a global competition that honours excellence in branding and advertising across various industries and markets whose work reflects the power of strategic thinking and long-term impact. This latest season of TITAN Brand Awards attracted hundreds of entries from the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Germany, China, the United Arab Emirates, and more.About the Nellie’s rebrand project:Since 1973, Nellie’s has been a place of respite and rejuvenation for women and their children fleeing violence, abuse, and homelessness. While they had long been known as a crisis organization, today they are much more. To better reflect all facets of the organization, including their work to break the cycle of violence, Nellie’s needed a new brand identity.Beyond creating a new logo, which captured the essence of empowerment, individuality, and the shared journey toward progress in a visually compelling and meaningful way, Luminate and Varga Girl Design brought the brand to life with a new website and new marketing collateral in French and English.The results were a true reflection of the new vision for the future, enabling Nellie's to increase awareness and grow their fundraising.“It is a privilege to work with an organization doing the important work of Nellie’s and provide them with a bold and captivating rebrand at a time when their services are needed more than ever,” said Rachel Ott, Founder of Varga Girl Design. “Being recognized with an international Titan award is truly the icing on the cake for such a satisfying project.”“Being able to bring greater awareness to gender-based violence is something that is near and dear to our hearts and we were truly honoured to work with Nellie’s,” said Deborah Evans, Founder and Content Strategist of Luminate Communications. “This award also goes to show that highly skilled and sought-after boutique agencies can stand against major international peers … and win!”-30-About Varga Girl Design:As an internationally award-winning graphic design powerhouse behind hundreds of bold brands and logos, Varga Girl Design has ignited online and offline interest in corporations, companies and concepts across a vast array of verticals, including Healthcare, Fintech, Not-For-Profits, Dental, Wellness, and beyond. Ranked #1 in Logo Design, #1 in Print Design, and #1 in Branding on independent marketing rankings site Clutch.co, Varga Girl Design continues to set the creative standard across industries.About Luminate Communications:Working exclusively with nonprofits and focusing on annual reports, sales collateral, content writing, social media, and branding, Luminate uses its creativity, skills, and expertise to amplify voices, strengthen efforts, and do good. It’s their way of helping to build a better world.

