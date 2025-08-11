VOLTERRA DIGITAL TRIUMPHS AS #3 TOP GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED SOCIAL AGENCY IN PRESTIGIOUS SPRING 2025 CLUTCH RANKINGS

Competing against 65,408 social media marketing agencies globally on the Clutch platform elevates the best agencies from the basic or bravadoes.” — Andrew Jenkins, President of Volterra Digital

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volterra Digital, the Canadian powerhouse digital marketing masters known for igniting, engaging and empowering social media (so B2B companies don’t have to), today announced its global recognition as a 2025 Spring Clutch Global Award winner for superior social media services by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected through Clutch’s independent real-world and proprietary Ability to Deliver methodology, which evaluates companies based on client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence.Volterra was named a 2025 Clutch Global Award winner based on its consistently B2B battlefield-proven commitment to delivering exceptional results and ROI for their varied clients, and their overall reputation for excellence in the industry. As a result of the award, Volterra holds the #3 global ranking in the highly competitive social media marketing category. Clutch Global Awards represent the highest level of recognition on the platform — reserved for only the top 15 companies in each category worldwide.“Competing against 65,408 social media marketing agencies globally on the Clutch platform truly elevates the best agencies from the basic or bravadoes,” said Andrew Jenkins, President of Volterra Digital and author of Social Media Marketing for Business: Scaling an Integrated Social Media Strategy Across Your Organization. “We are deeply grateful to be recognized as a global leader in social media marketing and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the independently verified 15 ‘best of the best’ agencies that B2B companies can truly put their social marketing trust in.”“The companies named Clutch Global Award winners this spring have demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver for their clients,” said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. “Their dedication to quality, innovation, and service excellence puts them at the very top of their industries and sets a global standard for what buyers should expect from a top-tier partner.”In their 18-year history, Volterra has represented B2B Leaders in the Financial, Fintech, Mining, Healthcare, Not For Profit, Banking, Insurance, Education, Pet food, and Food Service industries. Aviso Wealth, RBC Bank, CIBC Bank, BMO Nesbitt Burns, The Globe and Mail, George Brown College, The Toronto Board of Trade, Royal Canin, Rotman Executive Programs and World Vision to name a few.Visit https://volterradigital.com/ to see what top-ranked digital marketing agency Volterra Digital can do for your B2B company or organization.-30-ABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch is a 7-time Inc. 5000 honoree and has been recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area.

