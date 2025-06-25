POINTMAN NEWS CREATION ACES AWARDS SEASON WITH ADDITIONAL WIN

Pointman News Creation: The Best Ideas Win!

TORONTO , CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- POINTMAN NEWS CREATION ACES AWARDS SEASON WITH ADDITIONAL WINTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2025 -- Globally top-ranked Boutique PR agency Pointman News Creation, North America’s go-to agency for NON-VANILLA and media-dominating PR campaigns, is finishing this year’s awards season with an additional top international public relations honour, further earning its place as one of the most disruptive boutique PR agencies in the world.Silver at the 2025 Lit Advertising Awards The LIT Advertising Awards has officially announced Pointman News Creation as a winner in their inaugural season for 2025, recognizing bold, strategic, and creative work across advertising, branding, marketing, and media. Pointman’s entry, “Scouts Canada Soft-Skills Survey,” received recognition as a Silver Winner in the Strategic Program - PR category, highlighting its strong creative direction and execution.With the strong message that we should never underestimate Canadian kids, the campaign worked to address the popular notion that due to COVID (and helicopter parenting), our kids have compromised soft or social skills. The survey asked 1000 Canadians from coast-to-coast their perspective on the issue, the causes and how to get our kids world-ready in time to be effective adults.Campaign coverage and Scout Canada Spokesperson interviews dominated the Canadian media landscape. highlights included: The Globe and Mail, CTV NEWS, CityNews Toronto (and citynews.com), Global News (BC, Edmonton etc.) Breakfast Television Toronto, CKWS TV, CBC RADIO ONE, Radio Canada, CFRB Radio Toronto, CKNW and many more.In the end, the campaign featured 216 media hits across the country.The Scouts Kids Soft Skills Survey campaign was selected as a winning entry by an international panel of industry experts with deep experience in creative direction, marketing strategy, brand development, media, and content creation. Entries were judged based on creative concept, content quality, execution, audience engagement and effectiveness, and overall impact — key benchmarks in a communications landscape where ideas must perform in real-time."Not every winning entry came with a big budget — but each one hit exactly where it needed to," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the International Awards Associate (IAA). "What mattered was the idea showcased by Pointman News Creation and how effectively it landed. That’s the kind of thinking LIT was built to celebrate."Pointman’s 2025 LIT Advertising Award follows 2025 recognitions from:The Noble Awards -2025 Silver winner for the Scouts Canada/Camping Helpline PR Campaign The Titan Business Awards – 2025 Silver winner for its ‘Nice Try AI’ campaign, developed for the Writers Guild of Canada.-30-About Pointman News CreationSome PR firms ‘break’ boring news. Pointman pitches break the internet.With roots in national newsrooms and a talent for turning complex messages into irresistible stories, Pointman News Creation is the media relations partner of choice for bold brands. Clients include Scouts Canada, Samsonite Canada, Casper, CPAWS, REMIC, The Writers Guild of Canada, and The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. From sole proprietors to global players, Pointman delivers media-dominating campaigns that get seen, talked about and remembered.About LIT Advertising AwardsThe LIT Advertising Awards are a global competition recognizing excellence in advertising, digital media, and brand communication. The award showcases creative work across multiple mediums, including campaigns, content, strategy, motion, design, and integrated media. The award aims to celebrate effective and original work regardless of scale or format.

