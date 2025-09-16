PVBLIC and LOGICTRY Partner for a Global Rollout of Logic Centers

PVBLIC Foundation and LOGICTRY are joining forces to roll out Logic Centers

Logic Centers are about protecting the human mind in an age of accelerating automation” — Chelsea Toler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the future, safeguarding human reasoning and preparing the next generation for responsible leadership has never been more urgent. PVBLIC Foundation and LOGICTRY are joining forces to roll out Logic Centers worldwide, spaces designed to strengthen AI readiness, human decision-making, and next gen education.On September 22nd, a collective including 5IR Funds, No Pressure Networking, revered artist Ori Carino, the Hinesights (Hines Family), and 19/19 will announce the global rollout of Logictry’s Logic Centers in partnership with PVBLIC from the top floor of the World Trade Center. The flagship program will look to safeguard human intelligence in the age of AI and empower next gen leadership through the great wealth transfer. Together, it looks to build the world’s first home to elevate safe spaces where wisdom, creative innovation, and education can converge across party lines and generations. Centers will help to combat bias, inaction, and uplevel human reasoning skills to protect humanity's agency in decision-making for a better future.Together, PVBLIC, LOGICTRY & Impact-for-SDGs are setting the stage for a global movement, one that ensures human reasoning and responsible leadership remain at the center of progress in the AI era.“Logic Centers are about protecting the human mind in an age of accelerating automation,” said Chelsea Toler, Co-Founder of LOGICTRY. “We want to ensure that the rising generation inherits not just wealth, but the wisdom and reasoning skills to use it for global good.”“Complexity has outpaced governance, creating a critical gap. Logictry’s platform, built on a proprietary logic syntax, the science of correct reasoning, is designed to strengthen human cognition and power logic centers that guide society with care and clarity through this transition. We need to be more thoughtful about the technologies we are using and deploying to the next generations.” Chris Fronda, Founder and Co-CEO of LOGICTRYThe initiative builds on PVBLIC’s decade-long legacy of advancing solutions for sustainable development with the United Nations and global partners. Laurence Kalinsky, Executive Director of PVBLIC Foundation’s Family Offices For Sustainable Development (FOSD) program, emphasized: “Our mission has always been to connect resources, technology, and communities to leapfrog economic development and impact. Logic Centers represent the next frontier of capacity building, ensuring that AI supports, rather than supplants, human purpose.”With over 90+ countries in scope, the rollout will combine thought leadership, education, and innovation to create hubs where next gens and communities can engage with experts, philanthropists, investors, and policy leaders.The first two programs will include the ALI Program focused on AI readiness and upskilling and the Next Gen Logic Academy where inheritors will find peer to peer and intergenerational learning opportunities to discover purpose while honing better decision making. Graduates will receive certifications that can be shared with their employers, family offices, and/or advisors on benchmarks achieved and succession readiness.“Beneath the code, this is a question of values,” said Nisaa Jetha, Strategist, Founder of Impact-for-SDGs & former Co-Chair of World Logic Day . “AI is a powerful enabler, but it works best alongside strong tools, sound decision frameworks, and thoughtful governance. As wealth shifts between generations, outcomes should stay rooted in human judgment and perspective, not just algorithmic outputs.”About Logictry & Pvblic FoundationLogictry is a global media and technology company curating the world’s most trusted expertise to accelerate smarter decisions. Through its convenings, expert-led collections, and influential community of leaders, inheritors, and family offices, it equips the next generation with critical thinking, mentorship, and wisdom to tackle complex global challenges and drive sustainable progress.PVBLIC Foundation is a global platform at the intersection of diplomacy, development, and innovation, connecting governments, the UN, family offices, and the private sector to turn bold ideas into large-scale impact. Through its four pillars—Nature, Technology, Capital, and Multilateralism—it drives practical frameworks, financing, and partnerships that translate vision into systemic change.

