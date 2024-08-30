Philanthropy & Socially Responsible Investing: Logic at the World Logic Forum

Logictry - Make Logic Possible

Philanthropy and Socially Responsible Investing: Logic as A New Era of Impact at the World Logic Forum

With Logictry we are on a mission to make Logic Possible and with the World Logic Forum we will convene the leaders illuminating the path towards action for the world moving forward.” — Chris Fronda, Co-Founder of Logictry, WLD & WLF

In a world grappling with complex challenges—from climate change to social inequality—the World Logic Forum, held on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly 2024, has emerged as a pivotal gathering for those at the forefront of systemic change.This exclusive platform serves as a beacon where wealth holders, decision-makers, and innovative experts come together to explore how they can address society's most pressing issues. As we enter a new era of technology, the Forum will serve as a consistent cornerstone for leaders seeking to preserve human intelligence (HI) alongside and above artificial intelligence (AI).By leveraging logic, the Forum aims to safeguard against inequality and establish a framework for better decision-making essential as current and future generations navigate an AI-driven world, embodied in the equation that furthers and enables enhanced decision-making for a just society:Human Intelligence (HI) + Artificial Intelligence (AI) = Logical Intelligence (LI)The Forum seeks to ensure that as AI becomes increasingly integrated into various aspects of life, it complements and enhances human intelligence rather than replaces it. Through collaborative efforts and innovative thinking, the Forum aims to pave the way for a future where human intelligence remains at the forefront of societal progress, supported and amplified by the responsible use of AI.A Nexus of InfluenceThe World Logic Forum, an invitation-only rolling convening, stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and strategic foresight. In this secure, exclusive environment, global leaders converge to engage in meaningful dialogue, navigating today’s complexities with clarity and purpose."Catalyzing meaningful progress demands both innovation and collaboration at the highest levels. The World Logic Forum is where logic as a discipline meets visionary leadership, creating a space for rigorous dialogue that transitions various forms of financial, social, and knowledge capital into action. Here, logic guides our approach to addressing global challenges, enabling leaders to chart a course toward a more sustainable, equitable, and action-forward future," emphasizes Chelsea Toler, Co-Founder of World Logic Day Logictry , and the World Logic Forum."In our increasingly interconnected world, the complexities we encounter demand solutions that transcend traditional boundaries and sectors. To achieve meaningful and systemic change, we must cultivate a collaborative, interactive approach that integrates diverse perspectives and fosters intellectual cross-pollination. The World Logic Forum offers a rare and vital platform where visionary leaders can converge, exchange insights, and forge strategies that not only inspire but also effectuate tangible, real-world impact," remarks Nisaa Jetha, Global Impact Strategist and Co-Chair of the World Logic Forum.Catalyzing ChangeBy bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders—economists, environmental scientists, technologists, and policymakers—the Forum creates a rich tapestry of perspectives. This blend of expertise enables participants to explore innovative solutions for the challenges that define our era. The Forum’s collaborative approach breaks down traditional silos, fostering integrated strategies that are essential for addressing global issues.Philanthropy and impact investing, once seen as complementary strategies, are now recognized as critical tools alongside logic for driving systemic change. Within the Forum’s context, these approaches are harnessed to tackle urgent matters such as climate change and public health. The discussions here are not merely theoretical but are designed to inspire actionable interactive initiatives that promise sustainable outcomes.From Dialogue to ActionThe World Logic Forum is more than just a venue for conversation; it is a catalyst for action. By convening key figures from government, academia, civil society, and the arts, the Forum empowers leaders to translate ideas into tangible results. This collaborative ethos is essential for navigating the high-stakes challenges of our time.“Change, the future, Artificial Intelligence, decreased autonomy, and even restricted opportunities can evoke real fear and uncertainty in us all. The World Logic Forum, powered by Logictry, seeks to serve as a beacon of hope and certainty, providing the toolkit, network, and thought leadership needed for builders, dreamers, and visionaries to chart and share their paths to unlocking not only their own potential but that of the world. Together, we can dismantle hatred, misinformation, and misunderstanding to create a more inclusive, knowledge-rich, resourceful, and connected humanity. With Logictry, we are on a mission to make logic possible, and with the World Logic Forum, we will convene the leaders illuminating the path toward action for the world moving forward.” — Chris Fronda, Co-Founder of World Logic Day, Logictry, and the World Logic Forum.Wealth Holders & Illuminating a Path ForwardA theme of responsible stewardship runs through the Forum’s discussions. By demonstrating how philanthropic initiatives can align with impact investments safeguarded by a logical diligence lens, the Forum highlights the potential for achieving both social and environmental benefits. In today’s world, where accountability is paramount, such alignment is not just desirable but necessary.Family offices are increasingly recognizing the importance of integrating ethical considerations into their financial decision-making. The Forum provides fertile ground for these wealth holders to explore how they can enhance their community impact and secure lasting legacies.By harnessing the collective intelligence gathered at the Forum, family offices within the private Logic Circle Deal Club play a pivotal role in catalyzing significant change by collaboratively charting a roadmap for a better future. Members blend deals and knowledge in philanthropy, investment, and logic diligence to align capital goals with improved social outcomes and global decision-making.The World Logic Forum exemplifies the potential that emerges when diverse stakeholders unite under a shared vision for the future. This collective effort highlights that effective leadership extends beyond mere authority, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and a commitment to shared goals.

