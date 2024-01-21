UN World Logic Day in Austin 2024
The World Economic Forum (WEF) stands as a global platform where leaders convene to address pressing issues shaping our interconnected world. In recent years, discussions at the WEF have increasingly revolved around the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and logic in various domains, from technological innovation to global finance. These technologies have become integral components of policy discussions, influencing decision-making processes and strategic considerations. World Logic Day, in this context, emerges as a pivotal occasion that furthers these discussions. By acknowledging and celebrating the role of logic in shaping the discourse around AI and its applications, the day underscores the importance of informed and thoughtful deliberations. It serves as a reminder that, in the dynamic landscape of global affairs, logic-based approaches are fundamental in navigating the complexities of emerging technologies, ensuring ethical considerations, and driving positive outcomes for societies worldwide. Logictry hosts the United Nations' World Logic Day in Austin, Texas, on January 21st, 2024. This event gathers minds exploring the intersection of logic, innovation, and community engagement.
About World Logic Day: A Global Gathering of Intellect and Innovation
World Logic Day globally celebrates the vital role of logic in addressing current challenges. Through panels and discussions, it fosters international cooperation, advocates for logic in research and teaching, and deepens public understanding of its implications for science, technology, and innovation. Starting with a keynote on "Innovation and Impact," the event highlights logic as a cornerstone of philosophical inquiry. Diverse panels cover topics from "Future of Governance and Democracy" to "Responsible AI, Consumer Protection, & AI Innovation in Business," and Logictry's panel introduces their Decision Engine for a more decisive world. The day concludes with the "Closing Awards Showcase & Ceremony," unveiling the Austin Woman Magazine World Logic Day Changemaker List and UN Global Changemaker Awards for 2024.
The UN's World Logic Day event in Austin is set to showcase an illustrious roster of speakers, each contributing their unique expertise and perspectives to the forefront of discussions. The lineup includes trailblazers such as Bee Hui Yeh, Founder & Principal of The Power of We and a CO2 Founding Member recognized by TIME Magazine; Jaclynn Brennan, CEO of Creative Duality and esteemed member of the Forbes Business Council; Amanda Abrom, Director of the United Nations Global Schools Program; Kayla Colyard, Education Manager at SDG Academy & UN SDSN; Jean-Yves Beziau, Founder of World Logic Day; Matt Domo, a Founder of Amazon's AWS; Jason Scott, former Partnerships at Google and Co-Founder of Black Angel Group; Rob Hanna, Founding Partner at Social Wealth Partners; Preston James, Co-Founder & CEO of Divinc; and Melinda Garvey, Co-Founder of Austin Women Magazine. This diverse assembly ensures a tapestry of knowledge and perspectives, elevating the event as a pivotal gathering for those fervently committed to shaping the future of the field.
Comments from Logictry & World Logic Day Co-Founders:
“This global event aspires to bring together experts from diverse viewpoints to foster rational and collaborative conversations envisioned as a celebration of reasoned debate.” - Chris Fronda, Co-Founder of Logictry & World Logic Day Austin
“We are creating a community and a network to encourage discussions on some of the critical issues of our time. We hope that participants will depart with better tools on informed decision-making for the future.” – Chelsea Toler, Co-Founder of Logictry & World Logic Day Austin
The global event is chaired by leading impact professionals such as Olivia Dell, Founder of The Cometa Collective, NOVA Impact, & Partner at Regeneration.VC:
"I’m excited to serve as a co-chair of World Logic Day and to see so many innovators come together to bring logic to the forefront of both global and local solutions. The work Chelsea Toler has done to build this program is a testament to her unrivaled ability to galvanize community, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it."
Sofia Sunaga, Co-Founder & Director of Intergen.Family & Austin World Logic Day Chair, envisions a future where logic and character development intertwine:
"I see logic bringing a brighter future for all when sustained by character. Logic, when informed and strengthened by character development, allows us to step deeper into the realm of AI, creating a future where technology and human flourishing can go hand-in-hand. Join us at UN World Logic Day to explore this intersection and shape a better tomorrow."
Nisaa Jetha, leading Global Impact Strategist, Impact-for-SDGs & World Logic Day Global Chair, on how logic can inform policy decisions and further impact capital deployment:
"This forum allows us to celebrate the transformative power of logic-based AI tools at the crossroads of technology and global finance. This occasion highlights how informed decision-making, facilitated by advanced technologies, not only enhances the democratic process but also propels us into a new era of strategic capital deployment."
Alex Trevino, Head of Growth at Logictry, emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation:
"At Logictry, we believe in fueling innovation that transforms decision-making. Our commitment to growth is a testament to our dedication to creating solutions that empower businesses to navigate the evolving landscape of logic and intelligence."
About Logictry
Logictry is a prominent provider of enterprise decision-making solutions, utilizing responsible, human-in-the-loop GenerativeAI on a low-code application platform to enhance decision-making processes.
About World Logic Day
World Logic Day is an international day proclaimed by UNESCO in association with the International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences. The day was officially proclaimed at the 40th session of the General Conference of UNESCO in Paris, November 12-27, 2019.
