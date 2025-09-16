Wise Business Plans® Expands Financial Forecasting Services to Support Entrepreneurs

Financial Forecasting

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Business Plans, a U.S.-based provider of professional business planning services, announced today the expansion of its financial forecasting and analysis offerings to help entrepreneurs, startups, and growth-stage companies make informed decisions in an increasingly unpredictable economy.For more than a decade, Wise Business Plans has developed customized business plans for clients in more than 400 industries. With over 15,000 plans completed and more than $2 billion in funding raised, the company has built a reputation as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs seeking clarity and direction. The newly expanded financial forecasting services are designed to provide business owners with comprehensive projections to guide funding requests, operational decisions, and long-term growth strategies.“Forecasting is about more than numbers,” said Joseph Ferriolo, Director of Wise Business Plansand member of the Forbes Business Council. “It’s about creating a roadmap that aligns strategy with reality. When our clients approach investors, lenders, or immigration officials, they’re not just presenting projections — they’re presenting proof that their vision is both fundable and sustainable.”Why Financial Forecasting Is CriticalFinancial forecasting has become a key requirement for many organizations and stakeholders:Banks and SBA lenders request 3–5 year forecasts to evaluate repayment ability.Investors and venture capitalists rely on revenue models and break-even analysis to assess risk and return.Franchise owners and corporate buyers review long-term projections before approving new franchisees or acquisitions.Immigration visa applicants must submit compliant financial projections to meet USCIS requirements for E-2, L-1, and EB-5 visa applications.Without reliable projections, entrepreneurs risk losing access to capital, delaying approvals, or making decisions based on incomplete information.Expanded Service FeaturesWise Business Plans’ updated financial forecasting services include:Detailed Multi-Year Projections – Three to five years of revenue, expense, profit and loss, and balance sheet projections formatted for lenders and investors.Cash Flow Forecasting – Tools to help businesses manage burn rates, identify funding gaps, and maintain healthy operations.Break-Even and Risk Analysis – Insight into profitability timelines and planning for multiple market scenarios.Valuation Support – Forecasts designed to assist in funding rounds, SBA loan applications, and potential acquisitions.Scenario Modeling – Best-case, worst-case, and most-likely projections to help owners prepare for uncertainty.Track Record of ResultsWise Business Plans’ financial forecasting has supported thousands of business decisions and funding requests.A technology startup used Wise’s projections to secure $1.5M in seed funding.A franchise buyer qualified for SBA financing and opened multiple units within three years.An E-2 visa applicant successfully obtained USCIS approval after presenting a Wise-prepared financial plan showing a path to profitability.About Wise Business PlansWise Business Plans is a U.S.-based business planning firm specializing in SBA loan-ready, investor-grade, franchise, and immigration visa business plans. The company serves clients across 400+ industries worldwide and has been recognized for helping entrepreneurs raise more than $2 billion in funding. Wise Business Plans is led by Director Joseph Ferriolo, a member of the Forbes Business Council.For more information about financial forecasting services, visit www.wisebusinessplans.com/financial-forecasting Media Contact:Wise Business PlansAttn: Media RelationsEmail: media@wisebusinessplans.comPhone: (800) 496-1056Website: https://wisebusinessplans.com

