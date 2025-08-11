Wise Business Plans Launches Global Initiative to Help 10,000 Entrepreneurs Start and Fund Their Businesses by 2026

Wise Business Plans Bank Business Plan Investor Business Plan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Business Plans, a nationally recognized leader in custom-written business plans, has announced its boldest and most ambitious initiative to date: a commitment to help 10,000 entrepreneurs worldwide launch, fund, or expand their businesses by the end of 2026.This global effort comes at a time when entrepreneurship is undergoing one of the most dynamic shifts in history. Factors such as remote work opportunities, increased cross-border mobility, investor appetite for innovation, and the rise of digital-first business models have created fertile ground for new ventures. However, these opportunities come with increased complexity, from stricter funding requirements to navigating immigration laws and competitive markets.For over 15 years, Wise Business Plans has served as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs across 400+ industries, delivering investor-ready, SBA-compliant, and immigration visa business plans that position clients for success. Now, the company is scaling its mission to a global level.“We’re entering a golden era for entrepreneurs,” said Joseph Ferriolo, Director of Wise Business Plans and member of the Forbes Business Council. “From remote work to cross-border investment, there are more ways than ever to start a business, but also more complexity. Our mission is to remove those barriers and give every entrepreneur a fighting chance to succeed.”________________________________________Meeting a Global Demand for ExpertiseAs part of its 10,000 Entrepreneur Initiative, Wise Business Plans will focus on four primary high-growth areas:1. SBA Loan Business Plans For small business owners seeking bank funding, the SBA loan process can be intimidating and competitive. Wise Business Plans specializes in crafting plans that meet lender expectations and SBA requirements, helping entrepreneurs maximize approval odds and secure favorable loan terms.2. Investor-Grade Business PlansStartups seeking venture capital or angel investment face a crowded and selective marketplace. Wise Business Plans develops compelling, data-driven investor-grade plans designed to communicate business viability, growth potential, and market opportunity with precision.3. Franchise Business PlansFranchising continues to be one of the fastest-growing business models in the world. Wise Business Plans helps franchise buyers present strong funding applications, whether they’re joining emerging brands or established global chains.4. Immigration Visa Business Plans (E-2, L-1, EB-5)For entrepreneurs pursuing U.S. business opportunities as part of their immigration journey, Wise Business Plans provides USCIS-compliant plans that meet the stringent requirements for investment visas. This includes EB-5 plans with detailed job creation analysis, E-2 investor plans, and L-1 intracompany transfer plans.________________________________________Empowering the Next Generation of EntrepreneursThe decision to launch a business often begins with an idea, but without a solid roadmap, even great ideas struggle to take off. According to recent data, over 80% of businesses fail within their first five years, often due to insufficient planning, insufficient funding, or inadequate market research.Wise Business Plans aims to reverse that trend by offering:• Free Entrepreneur Resources – Downloadable guides, funding checklists, and industry research reports.• YouTube Videos – On-demand sessions covering business planning, funding strategies, and market entry tactics.• Client Success Stories – Real-world case studies showcasing how strategic planning leads to measurable growth.By combining premium custom plan services with accessible educational tools, the company is creating a two-tier approach that serves both funded entrepreneurs and those still in the early idea stage.________________________________________A Call for Global CollaborationThe 10,000 Entrepreneur Initiative is not only a commitment from Wise Business Plans to entrepreneurs — it’s also an invitation to strategic partners worldwide. The company is seeking collaborations with:• Franchisors – to help new franchisees meet funding requirements.• Immigration Attorneys & RCICs – to streamline the business plan process for visa applicants.• Global Accelerators & Incubators – to integrate professional planning services into startup support programs.• Banks & Lenders – to refer clients who need professionally prepared plans to complete loan applications.By building this partner network, Wise Business Plans aims to extend its reach and create a global ecosystem of support for new and growing businesses.________________________________________The Entrepreneurial Climate: Why Now MattersThe timing of this initiative is strategic. Several trends are converging to create a historic opportunity for entrepreneurs:• Remote Work Normalization – Opening opportunities for location-independent businesses.• Increased Global Migration – Driving demand for immigration-linked business opportunities such as E-2 and EB-5 visas.• Investor Liquidity – Many investors are actively seeking innovative ventures in a post-pandemic economy.• Franchise Expansion – Global franchise brands are aggressively entering new markets, requiring well-prepared buyers.________________________________________A Proven Track Record in Diverse IndustriesWise Business Plans has successfully served clients in over 400 sectors. Each plan is crafted by U.S.-based MBA writers and financial analysts who understand the unique challenges of different industries. This industry-specific expertise allows Wise to tailor plans with relevant market data, competitive analysis, and growth strategies that resonate with funders.________________________________________Looking Ahead to 2026The 10,000 Entrepreneur Initiative is more than a numerical goal — it’s a movement to empower individuals with the tools and confidence to pursue their business dreams. Over the next two years, Wise Business Plans will measure progress through:• Funding Success Rates – Tracking how many clients secure the funding they need.• Business Longevity – Monitoring the survival and growth of client businesses.• Global Reach – Expanding services into new regions through partnerships.“Every thriving business starts with a dream and a plan,” Ferriolo emphasized. “We want to be the bridge between the two.”About Wise Business PlansFounded in 2010, Wise Business Plans provides professional business plan writing services for SBA loans, investor funding, franchising, and immigration visas. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the company serves clients in all 50 U.S. states and more than 20 countries. With a team of experienced MBA writers, market researchers, and financial analysts, Wise Business Plans delivers strategic, data-driven documents that help entrepreneurs secure funding, enter new markets, and achieve sustainable growth.For more information, visit www.wisebusinessplans.com

