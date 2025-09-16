Neah McMeen to Open 'Music at the Mansion' Saturday, September 20 at Two Rivers Mansion

Neah McMeen PR Photo. Photo Courtesy Neah McMeen/PLA Media

Singer of viral hits “Bitter” and “God Knows Where” set to open show at the iconic and scenic venue.

We are excited to welcome Neah McMeen as part of our first Music at the Mansion since completing the two-year restoration. With Neah opening the evening…it promises to be a truly unforgettable night.”” — Jeff Syracuse, President-elect, Friends of Two Rivers

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising singer/songwriter Neah McMeen will bring her heartfelt songs and acoustic artistry to the stage when she opens the next Music at the Mansion concert on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the historic Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson.Fresh from her well-received “in the round” appearance at Debi Champion’s Writer’s Night at the Commodore Grille earlier this month, McMeen continues to build momentum as both a performer and songwriter. She will kick off the evening at 6:45 p.m., setting the tone for a night of live music under the stars before the acclaimed Moonlighters Big Band takes the stage just after 7:00 p.m.“Music at the Mansion has been a wonderful community event for more than a decade,” says Jeff Syracuse, President-elect of Friends of Two Rivers. “We are excited to welcome Neah McMeen as part of our first Music at the Mansion since completing the two-year restoration of this beautiful venue. With Neah opening the evening and The Moonlighters Big Band to follow, it promises to be a truly unforgettable night.”At just 21, McMeen is already making her mark in Nashville’s songwriting community. She has been honing her craft alongside celebrated writers, including Grammy nominee Deborah Allen, Emmy winner Trey Bruce, and Juno Award nominee Lisa Brokop, collaborations that have enriched her growing catalog of original songs.Following her Music at the Mansion debut, McMeen will next appear on December 2 as part of 19 Miles to Music Row—one of the nation’s longest-running songwriter rounds—continuing her upward trajectory as both a writer and performer.For more information on Neah McMeen, please visit www.neahmcmeen.com For more information and tickets to Music at the Mansion, please visit: www.friendsoftworivers.com Two Rivers Mansion is located at 3130 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.