PLA Media Celebrates Landmark 2025 Press Coverage Across Major National & Global Outlets

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLA Media is proud to highlight a standout year of media visibility, with our clients featured across some of the world’s most respected news, entertainment, and culture publications.Despite challenges with encroaching AI and sometimes understaffed outlets, PLA Media continues its legacy of excellence by telling a good story. Our clients have appeared in The New York Times, the BBC, People Magazine, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Guardian, CBS News, Associated Press, Variety, NPR affiliates, American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, and major regional outlets throughout the United States and the world at large.2025 Coverage Highlights:International & National Spotlights: Global outlets such as the BBC and The New York Times reported on cultural happenings tied to West Tennessee, including renewed worldwide interest in the legacy of Tina Turner and Brownsville and Haywood County’s heritage attractions.Entertainment & Music Media: Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Digital Journal, Billboard, Music Row, and American Songwriter featured stories on touring artists, legacy performers, innovative music releases, and festival moments involving PLA-represented talent.Arts, Culture & Heritage Publications: Outlets covering southern history, museum culture, and community events spotlighted programs at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, Two Rivers Mansion, Belmont Mansion, and other regional heritage partners.Television, Radio & Digital Platforms: Our clients appeared across regional tv news magazines, syndicated radio features, streaming channels, podcasts, and digital interviews supporting album releases, book launches, major performances, and milestone anniversaries.From our Founder/CEO, Pam Lewis:“I never take our media partners for granted and am thankful for all their support. Thank you for the wonderful 2025. Wishing everyone a bountiful new year brimming with blessings.”About PLA Media:PLA Media is a Nashville-based boutique public relations and marketing firm specializing in entertainment, heritage brands, authors, entrepreneurs, and cultural institutions. With over three decades of strategic media experience, PLA Media continues to secure high-caliber coverage for clients across the globe. We pride ourselves in bespoke targeted, cost-effective campaigns. We have found one size does not fit all. Our motto is “Let us tell your story.”

