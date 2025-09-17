Destination Pet property located in Cary, NC Destination Pet property located in Greensboro, NC

B+E brokers sale of 2 Destination Pet Locations in the Raleigh MSA.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of 2 Destination Pet properties located

at 1605 NW Maynard Road, Cary, NC, and 15 Battleground Court, Greensboro, NC 27408 for $3,755,000 (Cary) and $2,920,000 (Greensboro).

The B+E deal team consisted of Carson Jeremiah and Camille Renshaw.

"The extreme demand for net lease properties in the Triangle area was clear, with buyers selected through a best-and-final round from dozens of offers,” said Carson Jeremiah, Associate Director at B+E Net Lease. "The sellers ultimately achieved full-price and 99% of asking price closings, which is a strong reflection of the sub market's strength and desirability."

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

