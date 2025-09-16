AFTER A SOLD-OUT RUN IN STUTTGART, GERMANY TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION OPENS IN POTSDAM THIS NOVEMBER

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For high-res images of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, click here Following a spectacular, sold-out run in Stuttgart, Germany, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition will open Saturday, Nov. 1 at Filmpark Babelsberg’s Metropolis Halle in Potsdam, just outside Berlin.Produced by RMS Titanic Inc. and E/M Group, this world-renowned exhibition has been experienced by over 36 million people worldwide. It is the only exhibition that displays authentic artifacts recovered from the wrecksite of Titanic. These powerful objects, paired with personal stories and stunning room re-creations, offer an intimate experience that connects visitors to the human side of this historic maritime tragedy. Each real artifact tells a story and serves as a witness to the people who lived and perished on board Titanic."While the story of Titanic resonates around the world, Germany has unique ties to the legacy of the Ship and her passengers,” said Tomasina Ray, President of RMST and Director of Collections. “We're excited to bring this powerful history to Potsdam for the first time through artifacts recovered directly from the wrecksite, as well as re-creations of rooms on board—both of which highlight meaningful connections to this unforgettable voyage.”The exhibition opens on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Metropolis Halle at Filmpark Babelsberg. The venue is easily accessible from Berlin, making it the perfect cultural day out for visitors of all ages.# # #About RMS Titanic, Inc.RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.com.

